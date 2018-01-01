Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

More safety Features for the 2021 Chevrolet Traverse

The Chevrolet Traverse is the brand's fourth best-selling model in Canada, and for 2021, the American automaker is adding additional safety features to its SUV, starting right from the entry model.   

The 2021 Traverse will also benefit from cosmetic upgrades, including a redesigned front end, four new wheel designs and new LED headlights and lights.  The 7-passenger mid-size SUV faces stiff competition within its segment, namely from the likes of the newly overhauled Ford Explorer and Toyota Highlander, not to mention last year's industry-leading newcomers Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade.

"Safety is growing in importance to SUV buyers, as are consumer expectations. And Chevy is delivering on those expectations with Equinox, Trailblazer and now Traverse with a suite of standard safety features that detect, prevent and protect."

- Steve Majoros, Chevrolet vice president of marketing

Auto123 launches Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Photo: Chevrolet

The 2021 Chevrolet Traverse is expected to go on sale at the end of this year, but given the current situation, such things are not carved in stone at the moment. Canadian sales of the model totaled 6,157 units in 2019, about 350 fewer than the previous year, according to the Automotive News Data Center.

Safety features being added as standard equipment on all models include automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, lane-keep assist, forward collision alert, auto high beams and following-distance indicator.

The multimedia interface has also been slightly revised and it will be possible to use Apple CarPlay and Android Auto applications without the use of a cable.  

Finally, features such as adaptive cruise control and a seat height safety alert system will be available on higher-end models.

Photo: Chevrolet
Photos:Chevrolet
2021 Chevrolet Traverse pictures
See the complete Gallery

You May Also Like

Chicago 2020: The 2021 Chevrolet Equinox Gets an RS Version

Chicago 2020: The 2021 Chevrolet Equinox Gets an RS Version

Chevrolet adds an RS version to the Equinox family. The new variant for 2021 was presented today at the Chicago Auto Show.

Mustang Mach-E to Debut Simultaneously in Europe, North America

Mustang Mach-E to Debut Simultaneously in Europe, North A...

Contrary to speculation running loose and unchecked for the past few months, the debut of the Ford Mustang Mach-E will take place simultaneously in Europe AN...

The Ford Bronco Shows More of Itself

The Ford Bronco Shows More of Itself

After seeing the Bronco Sport appear undisguised online, it's the Bronco's turn to make an unofficial appearance today. The model's for-real presentation is ...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Coronavirus: Production to Resume in April fo...
Article
Coronavirus: Automakers Modify Logos to Promo...
Article
Study Confirms Electric Cars’ Ecological Foot...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Coronavirus: Automakers Modify Logos to Promote Social Distancing Measures
Coronavirus: Automakers Modif...
Video
Hyundai Teases the Resculpted Next Elantra
Hyundai Teases the Resculpted...
Video
James Bond Waylaid by Coronavirus
James Bond Waylaid by Coronav...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 