More safety Features for the 2021 Chevrolet Traverse

The Chevrolet Traverse is the brand's fourth best-selling model in Canada, and for 2021, the American automaker is adding additional safety features to its SUV, starting right from the entry model.

The 2021 Traverse will also benefit from cosmetic upgrades, including a redesigned front end, four new wheel designs and new LED headlights and lights. The 7-passenger mid-size SUV faces stiff competition within its segment, namely from the likes of the newly overhauled Ford Explorer and Toyota Highlander, not to mention last year's industry-leading newcomers Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade.

"Safety is growing in importance to SUV buyers, as are consumer expectations. And Chevy is delivering on those expectations with Equinox, Trailblazer and now Traverse with a suite of standard safety features that detect, prevent and protect." - Steve Majoros, Chevrolet vice president of marketing

The 2021 Chevrolet Traverse is expected to go on sale at the end of this year, but given the current situation, such things are not carved in stone at the moment. Canadian sales of the model totaled 6,157 units in 2019, about 350 fewer than the previous year, according to the Automotive News Data Center.

Safety features being added as standard equipment on all models include automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, lane-keep assist, forward collision alert, auto high beams and following-distance indicator.

The multimedia interface has also been slightly revised and it will be possible to use Apple CarPlay and Android Auto applications without the use of a cable.

Finally, features such as adaptive cruise control and a seat height safety alert system will be available on higher-end models.