Montreal Auto Show Will Take Place Online in 2021

The current pandemic has led, of course, to a number of announcements of this event or that auto show somewhere in the world being cancelled, or being delayed and then inevitably cancelled. In Canada, the two main events, the Montreal and Toronto shows, did actually happen in 2020 as they’re scheduled for early in the year (January and February, respectively).

But as we’re almost into October, the time is nigh to think about 2021. And so the organizers of the Montreal International Auto Show (MIAS) have made the decision to make the 2021 event into a virtual affair. The show was originally set to happen January 15-24, but will now go on, online, between January 20 and 24.

Ongoing uncertainty regarding the pandemic and Covid-19 infection rates - not to mention the current difficulties faced by international travelers - have led the Montreal show’s organizers to conclude there was little chance of an in-person event happening next January. They are planning, however, for a very active five-day event:

“The virtual platform will showcase exhibitors on a 3D floor plan, allowing you to search exhibitors, new vehicle models, car manufacturers' offers, special promotions, and live chat with representatives during the 5-day event from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.” - Montreal Auto Show statement

Added François Boisvert, president of the 2021 MIAS:

“The Montreal Auto Show is an institution, which was founded more than 100 years ago. Our goal, above all, is to stay true to our mission, and to continue offering Quebecers, a platform that allows them to discover a complete offer of the automotive market, and assist them in their mobility choices, all presented in one place!” - François Boisvert, MIAS

The show will provide “tickets” giving access to the virtual auto shows; these will be given free of charge. Organizers encourage those interested in getting detailed information about the event to sign up for the MIAS newsletter on the show’s official website.