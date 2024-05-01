Today, May 1, marks the 30th anniversary of the death of one of Formula 1's greatest legends, Ayrton Senna. To mark this sad anniversary, Netflix released a first trailer for the miniseries it is preparing on the life and career of the racing car driver.

The series is a kind of follow-up to the documentary produced in 2010 and broadcast by Netflix.

The two-minute trailer shows actor Gabriel Leone in the role of Ayrton Senna, as he prepares for the Grand Prix in his native Brazil in 1991. That was the year Senna triumphed for the first time on home soil, en route to his third world championship title.

The clip also features footage of Ayrton Senna's childhood, as well as various moments from his life and career. We can also see the rain coming down during racing sequences, a nod to the fact that he was a master of the track in those conditions.

According to Netflix, the series will first show the early career of Ayrton Senna, who moved to England to compete in the Formula Ford championship, and culminate with his tragic death at Imola in 1994. The trailer makes clear that the tense relationship between Ayrton Senna and his rival and teammate Alain Prost will be at the heart of the story.

Netflix says other Formula 1 legends will be featured here and there throughout the series, including Nelson Piquet, James Hunt and Niki Lauda.

Gabriel Leone, who plays Ayrton Senna, is also Brazilian. Ironically, he recently played Alfonso de Portago in Michael Mann's film Ferrari.

The exact release date of the series is not yet known, but we do know from the trailer that it will happen in 2024.