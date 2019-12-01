Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

Chicago 2020: A Revised Look for the 2021 Volkswagen Atlas

The 2021 edition of the Volkswagen Atlas made its debut last week at the Chicago Auto Show. Aesthetically, it adopts the styling signature we’ve already seen with smaller sibling the Atlas Cross Sport. The model has also grown in size bigger.

Volkswagen confirmed that its full-size SUV is now three inches longer thanks to larger bumpers, and also offers more room inside. The Atlas benefits as well from an 8-inch touchscreen for the multimedia system on all models except the base model, as well as a new steering wheel.

Auto123 launches Shopicar!  All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Photo: Volkswagen

As with last year's proposal, the 2021 Atlas can be fitted with a 4-cylinder turbocharged engine or a V6, both of which are mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The basic configuration remains front-wheel drive and four-wheel drive is available. The 4-cylinder engine produces 235 hp while the 3.6-litre V6 delivers 276 hp. The SUV can tow up to 5,000 lb, largely enough for pulling boats, RVs or small trailers.

Photo: Volkswagen

Volkswagen didn't specify if there are any changes with the American trim levels (S, SE, SEL and SEL Platinum), which probably means the return of the variants known here in Canada as Trendline, Comfortline, Highline and Execline. However, there is the noteworthy addition of an R-Line appearance package, which brings unique exterior details and a wheel size that can be either 20- or 21-inch.

Inside, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility is present, as is a WiFi system. The Atlas also serves up a host of active safety features such as automatic emergency braking and blind spot warning. Adaptive Cruise Control, Active Lane Departure Control and a panoramic camera system are also available. Volkswagen says that for the first time it will offer a driver assistance function that can help guide the vehicle over short distances in heavy traffic.

Photos:Volkswagen
2021 Volkswagen Atlas pictures
See the complete Gallery

You May Also Like

Chicago 2020: AWD Confirmed for the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica

Chicago 2020: AWD Confirmed for the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica

Rumours have been confirmed: the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica is getting all-wheel drive as an option. The refreshed minivan was presented by FCA this week at the ...

Chicago 2020: The 2021 Chevrolet Equinox Gets an RS Version

Chicago 2020: The 2021 Chevrolet Equinox Gets an RS Version

Chevrolet adds an RS version to the Equinox family. The new variant for 2021 was presented today at the Chicago Auto Show.

Volkswagen Shows Refreshed 2021 Atlas SUV

Volkswagen Shows Refreshed 2021 Atlas SUV

It hasn’t been around for very long, but Volkswagen is already giving its Atlas a refresh for the 2021 model-year. The SUV will get updates to its styling an...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2020 Volkswagen Passat
An Electric Future for the Volkswagen Passat?
Article
2020 Toyota Supra
Confirmation of a 4-cylinder Toyota Supra Rem...
Article
2020 Hyundai Sonata
Chicago 2020: Hyundai debuts the 2020 Sonata ...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Rivian and Amazon Lift Veil on their Future Electric Delivery Van
Rivian and Amazon Lift Veil o...
Video
Dodge Durango and Hellcat Engine Confirmed
Dodge Durango and Hellcat Eng...
Video
Top 10: Super Bowl LIV’s Car Ads, From Best to Worst
Top 10: Super Bowl LIV’s Car ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 