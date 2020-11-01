Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

Finally, the Hyundai Santa Cruz Makes its Entrance

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

We've been waiting for this one for a while. This one, of course, being the Santa Cruz pickup truck that Hyundai has been hinting and teasing at for years now. Recall that the Korean automaker unveiled a concept as far back as 2015, at the Detroit Auto Show. Six years later, the production model is about to arrive here. Interestingly, it was designed by the company's California design department.

Hyundai isn’t actually talking up the Santa Cruz as pickup, but rather as a Sport Adventure Vehicle. In fact, the company claims to have invented a new category of vehicle - a strategy that is in vogue throughout the industry. Recently, it was Kia that gave a new designation to its Carnival, which the company is reluctant to even call a minivan.

For our part, we’ll just refer to the Santa Cruz as a pickup, because, well, it has a bed! And with all due respect to Hyundai, it hasn't really invented anything here. We've already seen this type of vehicle from Chevrolet with its Avalanche, for one, and for two, the Santa Cruz will face a direct competitor on the market, the Honda Ridgeline. Like that model, the newest Hyundai benefits from a unibody structure. Moreover, the Santa Cruz outright “borrowed” some ideas from the Ridgeline, for instance the storage compartment integrated into the body, which can be transformed into a cooler for special occasions.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz, three-quarters rear
Photo: Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz, three-quarters rear

The mechanics
The Santa Cruz comes standard with a naturally aspirated 2.5L 4-cylinder engine. Hyundai claims 190 hp and 180 lb-ft of torque. The engine will work with an 8-speed automatic transmission and the automaker's HTRAC all-wheel drive system will be part of the package. With this unit, towing capacity is rated at 1,588 kg, or 3,500 lb.

As an option, buyers will be able to choose a 2.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine producing 275 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque; that unit gets an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that includes steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters. All-wheel drive is also standard. Here, however, the towing capacity reaches 2268 kg, or 5000 lb.

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz, engine
Photo: Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz, engine

The design
Aesthetically, the front end of the Santa Cruz follows the lines of the 2022 Tucson with daytime running lights integrated into the design of the grille. It's rather original, I must admit. Invisible when off, they stand out when on. From the side, you can see a very slanted A-pillar that gives the front end an elegant look. The C-pillar is also angled for a more dynamic look, rather than standing straight up.

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz, front
Photo: Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz, front

The bed
The back end of the truck as mentioned includes some useful features. The bed spans 52.1 inches in length. Part of the bed lifts up to reveal a cargo area to place more-valuable items. Steps at the corner of the bumper make access to the bed easier. Hyundai also promises to offer accessories for the bed, including one that extends it. Another option is an extendable tonneau cover at the base of the cab that owners can extend and lock in place when they want to secure cargo.

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz, bed
Photo: Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz, bed

Inside
On board, the Santa Cruz offers a standard 8-inch multimedia screen that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto apps wirelessly. Buyers can upgrade to a 10-inch screen. A digital display instrument cluster will also be on the menu.

Finally, in terms of safety, the model gets the automaker’s SmartSense suite of features as standard equipment. This includes forward collision avoidance assist with pedestrian and cyclist detection, lane keeping assist and driver attention alert. As an option, buyers can add adaptive cruise control, blind spot collision warning, rear cross-traffic alert, a camera that shows images captured in blind spots, safe exit assistance and a surround view monitor.

Construction of the Santa Cruz begins in June at Hyundai's U.S. plant in Montgomery, Alabama. The first models should arrive at Hyundai dealerships later this summer, at which point we should have more information regarding trim levels and pricing.

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz, profile
Photo: Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz, profile
Photos:Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz pictures
See the complete Gallery

You May Also Like

Top 30 Models Expected in 2021-2022: The SUVs (and Pickups)

Top 30 Models Expected in 2021-2022: The SUVs (and Pickups)

Auto123 makes its choices of the 30 most anticipated models that will be arriving in Canada in 2021-2022, and even in 2023. Today, 10 notable SUVs and pickup...

Hyundai Previews Long-Awaited Santa Cruz Pickup

Hyundai Previews Long-Awaited Santa Cruz Pickup

In anticipation of the official unveiling of its Santa Cruz pickup on April 15, Hyundai has unveiled some images of the long-promised and long-delayed truck....

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Pickup Will Debut in 2021

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Pickup Will Debut in 2021

Years after the concept first appeared, Hyundai's Santa Cruz pickup will make its debut next year as model 2022. The new truck model will compete directly wi...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
The interior of the Genesis G80
Top 10 Car Technologies We'll No Longer Do Wi...
Article
2022 Audi Q4 e-tron
Audi Q4 e-tron: The Luxury Counterpart to the...
Article
2020 Chevrolet Tahoe
NHTSA Looks into Airbag Issue Affecting 750,0...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

GMC Hummer EV SUV Makes Debut
GMC Hummer EV SUV Makes Debut
Video
Lexus Installs Turntable in an IS 350 F Sport Because Why Not
Lexus Installs Turntable in a...
Video
Canoo: Another Electric Truck on the Horizon
Canoo: Another Electric Truck...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 