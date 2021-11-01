Mazda Canada announced pricing and trim details for the 2022 MX-5 roadster. In a nutshell, here’s what to know: For a starting price of $33,300 CAD, buyers get, for the new edition, new tech, new seat tech and new colour options. Not counted in that total is the $1,850 in transport and prep charges.

For the seats, Mazda has introduced something new called Kinematic Posture Control (KPC) to improve comfort and hold in high-speed cornering, which it does in part by applying a very slight brake to the inner rear wheel. For the tech and the colour changes, see below in the trim details.

If you want more details, well here we go:

All MX-5 models are rear-wheel drive and come equipped with a Skyactiv-G 2.0L engine good for 181 hp at 7,000 RPM and 151 lb-ft of torque at 4,000 RPM. Every version can be paired with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed auto transmission with steering-wheel paddle shifters.

For weight reduction purposes, Mazda uses aluminum for the power plant frame, front fenders, hood and trunk lid, and even shaves minutes portions off various pieces of metal and removes bits of foam in the sun visors, for example.

Other standard components include an anti-lock braking system with electronic brake force distribution and brake assist, front ventilated disc brakes, rear disc brakes with aluminum calipers, low-inertia dual-mass flywheel, double-pinion electric power assist steering, front and rear stabilizer bars, front double wishbone suspension with aluminum arms, rear multi-link suspension with aluminum bearings support and monotube dampers in the front and rear.

MX-5 GS ($33,300)

The base model is only available with a black soft top. It features dual front airbags, side-impact airbags and side-impact door beams in addition to many i-Activsense safety features that include advanced blind spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, smart city brake support front, lane departure warning, and high beam control.

Other standard features include black metallic 17-inch alloy wheels, dual exhaust, auto on/off LED headlights with signature lighting and auto levelling, LED rear combination taillights, gloss black door mirrors, daytime running lights, variable-intermittent rain-sensing windshield wipers and rear glass window with defroster.

The interior is highlighted by a 7-inch full colour touchscreen with Mazda Connect infotainment system, controlled via the multi-function commander knob and integrated with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Count as well a three-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel with tilt and telescoping function, leather-wrapped shift knob and parking brake, cloth bucket seats, 6-speaker audio with headrest speakers, dual USB inputs, Mazda Advanced keyless entry, manual-control climate control, two removable cup holders, push button start and body coloured interior door trim.

MX-5 GS-P ($37,300)

This brings enhancements to the roadster's dynamics. When equipped with a manual transmission, this model is sport-tuned with Bilstein dampers, front shock tower brace and limited slip differential. It also adds a Bose 9-speaker premium audio with subwoofer and headrest speakers, plus LED daytime running lights, black cloth seats with light grey stitching, heated seats, heated exterior mirrors and a noise-isolating windshield.

Photo: Mazda 2022 Mazda MX-5 RF

MX-5 RF GS-P ($40,300)

This features a body-colour power retractable hard top (the process takes all of 13 seconds). The hard top MX-5 includes noise absorption headliner and upgrades the gauge cluster with a 4.6-inch colour multi-information display.

MX-5 GS-P SPORT PACKAGE ($41,700, or $44,700 for the RF)

The MX-5 GS-P Sport Package, designed for those might head to the track on occasion, includes Brembo front brakes with red-painted front and rear calipers, dark gunmetal 17-inch BBS forged wheels and heated Recaro sport seats, trimmed in Nappa leather and Alcantara.

MX-5 GT ($40,400, or $43,400 for the RF)

This takes the performance features of the GS-P and adds some amenities, like additional safety features such as an adaptive front-lighting system and traffic sign recognition. Audio and connectivity upgrades include SiriusXM satellite radio with three-month trial subscription, SiriusXM Traffic Plus and Travel Link services with complimentary 5-year subscription, trunk lid-mounted shark fin antenna and wireless Apple CarPlay.

The exterior trades the MX-5 GS-P's black 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels for 17-inch wheels with a gunmetal finish, body-colour heated door mirrors with auto-dimming driver's door mirror and door sill trim plates. There’s a newly available Platinum Quartz Metallic paint, and a new Dark Blue convertible soft top is also available as an option with select exterior colours, replacing the grey soft top previously available.

For 2022, all-new Terracotta Nappa leather seats with grey stitching are an upgradable option to the MX-5 GT's standard black leather seats, in addition to the optional Pure White Nappa leather seats. As well, the dark interior accents are exchanged for bright silver finishes while adding heated leather seats, Mazda Navigation system, automatic climate control and auto-dimming interior rearview mirror with HomeLink wireless control system.

MX-5 RF GT EXCLUSIVE PACKAGE ($44,300)

To the MX-5 RF GT, buyers can add this Exclusive Package, which replaces the body-colour hard top with a hand-painted top in Piano Black and upgrades the seating upholstery to the new Terracotta Nappa leather with grey stitching.

MX-5 RF GT GRAND SPORT PACKAGE ($47,000)

The available Grand Sport Package takes much of the GS-P Sport Package and GT Exclusive Package, including Brembo front brakes with red-painted front and rear calipers, lightweight, forged 17-inch black 17-inch BBS wheels, contrasting piano black hard top, Terracotta Nappa leather seats with grey stitching and piano black exterior mirrors.

The 2022 Mazda MX-5 arrives at brand dealerships in Canada this winter.

Here is the full price list for the 2022 MX-5: