With every day bringing worse news on the pandemic front, it was predictable, but it’s now official: the rapid spread of the Omicron variant has forced the cancellation of the Montreal Auto Show, the 2022 edition of which was set to take place in late January. Almost immediately after that bit of news appeared, Toronto show organizers also confirmed they’re pulling the plug in their event, scheduled for February.

The MIAS (Montreal International Auto Show) is therefore taking a break for a second consecutive year due to the pandemic.

Event director Luis Pereira said the decision was made with a “heavy heart,” but that organizers concluded that the current surge in COVID-19 cases means holding the planned event at the Palais des congrès de Montréal would have been “irresponsible”.

“We were really confident the show would be held this year. Omicron came along and muddied the waters. But it is our corporate responsibility.” - Luis Pereira, MIAS executive director

The event was scheduled to take place Jan. 21-30, and it would have marked the restart of the Canadian auto show circuit after a one-year hiatus. The show’s organizers apologized to event partners and the public for the cancellation and said that all those who purchased tickets would have them refunded.

The Canadian International Auto Show (CIAS) would have been held between February 18 and 27 at the Toronto Convention Centre downtown.

Jason Campbell, CIAS Executive Director said the decision was made with “great regret” but that "the health and well-being of our community must be our priority".

In response to the rapid increase in cases of Covid-19 in the first half of December, the Ontario government reintroduced restrictions yesterday on indoor gatherings. As a result, any venue that can accommodate more than 1,000 people will be limited to 50 percent of its capacity as of December 18.

ICSW said it made the decision to cancel the February event in agreement with its manufacturing partners. The show hopes to return in 2023 to celebrate its 50th anniversary.