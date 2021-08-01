Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Polestar 2 Gets More-Affordable Entry-Level Version for 2022

Those interested in a Polestar 2 but constrained by budget considerations can now take a second look at the sleek EV from Volvo’s new electric-vehicle brand. For 2022, the model will be available in a new entry-level extended-range version, with a starting price just south of $50,000.

There’s good and bad news in this announcement. Good: The extended-range powertrain of this variant does deliver 426 km of range (according to the EPA assessment). Bad: it has but one motor, which means no all-wheel-drive is possible. Good: Its price point of $49,900 makes it eligible for the Quebec provincial government EV incentive. Bad: It is not eligible for the federal incentive.

The 2WD version of the Polestar 2 delivers an output of 231 hp to the front wheels. It joins the existing two-motor (and thus all-wheel drive) version already available, which offers 408 hp and a greater range for 2022, growing from 375 last year to over 400 km now. Price point for that version is $56,900, which means that it also sees its pricing slashed in comparison with last year ($69,900).

Photo: Polestar
Packages
Customers will also have a selection of packages and options available to them to make their 2022 Polestar 2 more attractive and more expensive. Notably, the $4,500 Pilot package brings with it a series of added drive assist systems (adaptive cruise, blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, 360-degree parking sensors, etc.).

The Plus package delivers comfort/convenience amenities like a panoramic sunroof, premium harmon/kardon sound and a mechanical pump for heating the battery pack. Cost: $5,000.

The third option is the Performance package, which promises to alter the on-road dynamics of the Polestar 2 via the addition of adaptive suspension, 20-inch alloy wheels shod with Continental sport tires, Brembo brakes and assorted visual touches to advertise the car’s performance chops. Note that this package, costing $6,000, is only available with the two-motor variant.

Polestar is inviting those interested to place their orders starting now, with deliveries set to begin towards the end of this year.

Photo: Polestar
