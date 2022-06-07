Photo: Polestar 2023 Polestar 3, profile

• The Polestar 3, as the name suggests, is the third model introduced by Volvo's luxury electric brand.

• The first editions of the SUV get a dual-motor configuration and thus all-wheel drive.

• The Polestar 3 delivers an output of up to 517 hp and 671 lb-ft of torque.

• The Polestar 3 will launch commercially in the last quarter of 2023.

A few weeks ago, the first official image of Polestar’s third model, the Polestar 3, was released. The midsize electric SUV is highly anticipated, as it falls into a segment with a broader base of luxury EV buyers and will allow the fledgling automaker to reach a wider customer base.

Photo: Polestar 2023 Polestar 3, rear

Unveiled at an event in Copenhagen, the new EV arrives with good looks and an initial dual-motor configuration producing up to 517 hp and 671 lb-ft of torque.

To get these impressive numbers, buyers will need to choose the Performance Package, though without it the Polestar 3 is still plenty powerful with 489 hp and 620 lb-ft of torque. In both cases, we're talking about 0-100 km/h acceleration time of between 4.5 and 5.0 seconds; let’s agree that’s just fine.

A dual-motor configuration means all-wheel drivel of course. But Polestar says that the system will be rear-wheel drive biased, which should enhance driving pleasure. Dual-clutch torque vectoring with the rear motor should also improve handling.

Photo: Polestar Front of 2023 Polestar 3

The two permanent magnet synchronous electric motors are connected to a lithium-ion battery pack with a useful capacity of 107.0 kWh. Polestar claims a range of 300 miles, or 483 km. With the Performance Package, that range will shrink a bit, by 30 miles, or 48 km.

A towing capacity of 3,000 lb is announced, though range will drop further when towing that kind of weight.

At the wheel, one-pedal driving is possible thanks to regenerative braking. The rear motor can also be disconnected to conserve battery power; we'll have to see how that works out in practice.

When the temperature drops, a mechanical heat pump prepares the battery before the start to help maintain range. Polestar also explains that the 400-volt architecture of its model allows 80 percent of the battery's energy to be recovered (from 10 percent) in 30 minutes on a DC charger (250-kW capacity).

Photo: Polestar Back design of 2023 Polestar 3

Interestingly, the Polestar 3's system can allow the vehicle to return power to the grid, which can be very handy during a power outage (provided the vehicle is charged, of course).

Riding on 21-inch wheels, the Polestar 3 features adaptive dampers, as well as air springs. Four-piston Brembo brakes in the front (one in the rear) are charged with ensuring efficient stopping power.

Photo: Polestar Steering wheel of 2023 Polestar 3

The interior

Initially, the Polestar 3 will come standard with the Plus and Pilot packages. The Plus adds a 25-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system, soft-close doors, heated steering wheel, power-adjustable steering column, heated rear seats and heated windshield wipers. On board, different upholstery is offered.

The Pilot Package comes with a head-up display, parking assistance and Polestar's semi-autonomous driving system that helps control acceleration, braking and steering up to 130 km/h. As the model evolves, more features will be added to this package.

As for that Performance Package mentioned above, it gives the SUV 22-inch black wheels belted with Pirelli P Zero tires, a sportier chassis setup and gold accents inside and out. (Out of the factory, the Polestar 3 rides on Michelin Pilot Sport 4 EV tires).

Photo: Polestar 2023 Polestar 3, on road

A 14.5-inch multimedia screen dominates the presentation and runs on Android Automotive, a system similar to the one discovered with the Polestar 2. Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Play apps are integrated. Safety features are comprehensive, including sensors that monitor your attention level.

Deliveries of the Polestar 3 will begin in the fourth quarter of 2023. The first models for us will come to life at the Chinese factory in Chengdu. Starting in mid-2024, the Volvo plant in Ridgeville, South Carolina, will supply the North American market.

Pricing and details on Canadian versions and their features are, of course, still to come.