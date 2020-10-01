Porsche today unveiled the 2022 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, an off-road-friendly variant that also delivers a roomier interior. This version will please those who’ve always salivated at the performance capabilities of the all-electric Taycan but needed more space than existing versions could offer. Looking like nothing so much as a wagon, the Cross Turismo is definitely going to be friendlier to rear-seat passengers.

Design

Those who remember the Mission E Cross Turismo concept from 2018 will be nodding at the familiarity of this production version. The wagonish silhouette is defined by the sporty roofline sloping downward to the rear – called a “flyline” by the Porsche designers.

Meanwhile, off-road design elements include wheel arch trims, unique front and rear lower aprons and side sills. As part of the Off-Road Design package, the Cross Turismo has special flaps at the corners of the front and rear bumpers and at the ends of the sills.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Photo: Porsche 2022 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, profile

Performance

The Taycan Cross Turismo shares the regular Taycan’s electric motors, and offers a minimum of 375 hp with the Taycan 4 Cross Turismo – 469 horses with the Overboost function – and up to 750 hp with the Turbo S, again with the Overboost in play. The first of those variants can do the 0-100 km/h in just over 5 seconds, while the Turbo S does it in under 3 seconds – truly remarkable.

Gravel mode

Porsche is equipping its new Taycan Cross Turismo only with the larger Plus battery pack (94 kWh). Buyers can also opt in the Off-Road Design package, which among other things raises the ground clearance by up to 30 mm for off-roading purposes. All-wheel drive is standard from bottom to top of the product offering. Just to being home the car’s talent for handling off-road situations, the Cross Turismo has a Gravel mode.

Porsche claims occupants get 46 mm more headroom than in the regular Taycan, and cargo space expands to 1,200 litres.

The 2022 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo will be available, its maker says, as of this summer. For Canadians, starting price sits at $119,900 for the 4 Cross Turismo. Two versions follow – the 4S Cross Turismo and the Turbo Cross Turismo; and pricing could climb as high as $218,000 if the Turbo S is what you want.