Photo: Porsche 2022 Porsche Taycan GTS, profile

Auto123 reviews the 2022 Porsche Taycan GTS; the GTS stands for Gran Turismo Sport.

This is the newest member of the growing Taycan clan.

The new variant proved to be just as electrifying our second time around with it.

In December 2020, I finally got my hands on my first Porsche Taycan 4S, for a short test drive anyway. At that time, the first electric car in the history of the German brand was only available as a four-door coupe. But since then, Porsche has gradually but steadily expanded the offering with two other body styles: a sporty wagon (Sport Turismo) and a high-sitting wagon (Cross Turismo).

This multiplication of variants is a trademark of the German automaker, so the addition of the GTS (for Gran Turismo Sport) badge comes as no surprise. After all, that badge can be found in all other model lineups at Porsche, so why not with that of the all-electric Taycan?

I had the opportunity to carry out a longer test drive of this version, which is designed for driving enthusiasts, this time with it sporting a fetching Carmine Red exterior finish.

A festival of options

As is often the case with a Porsche, the list of options is quite impressive. Porsche regulars know that a long process awaits them before they finally get behind the wheel of their new car.

So if you're new to the brand, allow yourself some time to do so, or have fun on the official Canadian website before making an appointment with a sales consultant. Believe me, a study of the available options is in order, if only to get a handle on the prices. To give you an idea, that stunning Carmine Red colour alone requires an extra $3,590, while the Slate Grey interior package adds an extra $6,080.

Photo: Porsche Front of 2022 Porsche Taycan GTS

Photo: Porsche 2022 Porsche Taycan GTS, logo

The GTS

The biggest change with this version involves the rear steering, which feels more aggressive than in other Taycan models. PDCCS (for Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control Sport) is also part of the equation, along with 21-inch-diameter RS Spyder wheels ($3,330), heated upholstery in both rows ($600), and an over-the-dash clock ($790).

Want to spend more? Take the four-zone climate control ($1,130), 150 kW integrated charger ($520), four-zone air conditioning ($1,130), mobile charging station ($1,270), Technology Package ($4,960), intelligent range management ($340). How about the Premium Package ($5,890), while we're at it?

My test car had all of these options, with the result that the Taycan GTS you see here has a selling price of $185,580, some distance above the $150,100 a Taycan GTS without any options costs.

Over $30,000 worth of options is a lot – it’s the cost of a decent new Toyota or Mazda car, for Pete’s sake! But at Porsche, this is the way it is. Besides, for resale value, an equipment-rich model will sell for more than a Taycan without options in a few years, of that you can be sure.

Photo: Porsche 2022 Porsche Taycan GTS, detail

The (same) GTS formula

Those used to GTS versions will feel on familiar ground on seeing this Taycan. Several details are black on the exterior, like the darkened front fascia and the base of the side mirror shells, not to mention the window with its black band. But that's not all, because the manufacturer has integrated several components covered with Race-Tex finish or brushed aluminum with a black anodized finish on the inside. As for the badges, they are also black.

In short, it all makes for a sportier atmosphere, and no one is going to complain about this new variant having joined the model range.

Photo: Porsche Steering wheel of 2022 Porsche Taycan GTS

Surgical precision behind the wheel

Equipped with a pair of electric motors that together deliver 509 hp mark (or 590 when the Overboost Power function is engaged), the Porsche Taycan GTS is no turtle, despite weighing in at over two tons. But that's not even where the GTS stands out the most. Fact is, this variant sit above only the base version in the Taycan power rankings.

No, it's the details that make the GTS stand out, especially with the more-aggressive rear-steering configuration. This addition comes with a price attached, as it’s not standard but found in the options book.

The adaptive air suspension, coupled with PASM (Porsche Active Suspension Management), makes life easier for the driver, even on our rough roads strewn with potholes that threaten the integrity of the superb 21-inch wheels.

Granted, the differences with other Taycan variants are more subtle than those that differentiate Porsche's ICE models, but they are noticeable after you drive the GTS for a while. The steering, for example, feels more precise than usual - probably thanks to the oversized rims. Also, the artificial sound the car makes when in Sport or Sport+ mode is more convincing in the GTS than in other Taycans.

Granted, a flat-6 symphony would be welcome, but for now, the automaker is following the current trend of offering a car that's quiet most of the time. For those times when the driver wants to have fun, this artificial music enhances the already exhilarating experience.

Photo: Porsche 2022 Porsche Taycan GTS, seats

As for overall quality

Was there really any doubt? As I’ve written countless times before, Porsche always delivers impressive, well-built interiors. Even the most affordable Macan comes out of the factory with a very well-designed interior.

The Taycan GTS is no exception with its leather upholstery, Alcantara suede on the dashboard and steering wheel or even the piano-black plastic, although that could age badly over time with possible scratches.

For the rest, the Taycan GTS is not much different than other models produced by the brand.

The final word

As has been the case for several years now, Porsche is applying to the Taycan its tried and tested formula of multiplying available variants. In my opinion, the GTS variant is a sharper version of the less-expensive base model, with a little more power under the right foot... and even the higher range calculated by RnC (Natural Resources Canada), which is 396 km.

On that note, I'm not sure that Taycan GTS owners will put so much emphasis on range once they’ve done their first standing start. The power of the two motors is close to 600 horsepower, I remind you. And this being an EV, the torque is instantly available, I also remind you.

Having done it a few times during my week-long test drive, I can tell you that the exercise is breathtaking. Range-schmange.

Photo: Porsche 2022 Porsche Taycan GTS, back

We like

The look of a GTS

The handling

The available power

We like less

Rear visibility

The range is less than that of a Tesla Model S

Only a 2+2 and not much space in the back

