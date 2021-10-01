Toyota’s new 2022 Corolla Cross small SUV will get a starting price of just under $25,000, the company’s Canadian division announced this week. More specifically, $24,890 will get buyers the L base model of the Corolla Cross. There will be six trims in all, with FWD the default configuration but all-wheel drive appearing first as an option than as standard equipment as you climb the trim ladder.

The entry-level 2022 Corolla Cross L thus is a FWD vehicle, unless you pick AWD as an option, which brings the MSRP to $26,290. The L comes with a standard 4.2-inch colour info display screen and heated seats.

The next level is the LE, priced at $27,090, or $28,490 with AWD ticked off on the options list. With this trim, buyers get 17-inch alloy wheels, push-button start, heated leather steering wheel, 8-inch multimedia screen, blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert and some other functions.

Moving to the LE Premium means paying at least $30,590, and then AWD is standard. There’s quite a bit of added tech and features at this level, such as a power moon roof, roof rails, wireless charging for smart devices and Toyota’s Connected Services suite.

Top of the range sits the Corolla Cross XLE, which comes priced at $33,990. For that, you get AWD, a premium JLB audio system with 9 speakers, a larger 7-inch display screen, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control and power-adjustable driver’s seat.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Photo: Toyota 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross, profile

The model

Subcompact SUV it might be (it’s larger than the C-HR, but smaller than the RAV4), but the new Corolla Cross sits on the same platform as the Corolla sedan. It’s powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine good for 169 hp in combination with a CVT. Fuel consumption rating is pegged at 7.3L/100 km combined for the FWD configuration, and 7.8L/100 km for the AWD setup.

Unlike the Corolla, however, the Corolla Cross features Toyota’s Dynamic Torque Control All Wheel Drive system, by which the front wheels do the work by default, but with up to 50 percent of power going to the rear wheels when needed.

All versions of the model get the Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 suite of drive-assist and safety systems. There are seven exterior colours to choose from: Celestite, Sonic Silver, Jet Black, Barcelona Red Metallic, Cypress, Blue Crush Metallic and Wind Chill Pearl (extra cost).

Toyota says dealers will start getting the 2022 Corolla Cross in stock later this month. Note that Toyota has promised a hybrid version down the road, probably available next year as part of the 2023 model-year lineup.

.. Model MSRP L FWD $24,890 L AWD $26,290 LE FWD $27,090 LE AWD $28,490 LE PREMIUM AWD $30,590 XLE AWD $33,990