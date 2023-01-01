2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro SSV Police Pickup Unveiled

Photo: Ford 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning SSV, roof

This was predictable, especially after seeing Ford introduce the Mustang Mach-E configured for law enforcement. Now it's the turn of the electric version of the Ford F-150 to get the treatment. The Lightning SSV police pickup will have law enforcement as its mission.

The letters SSV stand for Special Service Vehicle, by the way.

The SSV version is not all that different from the regular Lightning. The interior is of course adapted, but it also has the 12-inch screen that dominates the centre console. Power is the same with 452 hp for the standard battery and 580 hp for the larger-capacity unit. With a time of 4 seconds to reach 97 km/h, we're talking about the fastest police vehicle... alongside with the Ford Mustang Mach-E. The range figures should be similar, around 370 or 515 km, depending on the configuration.

Browse cars for sale available near you

Photo: Ford 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning SSV, interior

Inside, the SSV model gets the same fabric seats (designed to be more durable for police use) as the Responder version of the F-150. LED information lighting on the roof and plates on the back of the front seats will also be included. Perhaps more interesting is that the model comes standard with the Lightning's Pro Power Onboard system, which can be used as a power source and thus might be very handy at the scene of an accident or during a natural disaster.

Ford hasn’t yet released any details regarding pricing or when the F-150 Lightning SSV will be available, but more information should follow soon. It will also be interesting to see how the model will be offered in Canada (if at all) and if so, what the differences will be, if any.