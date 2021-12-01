Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

A First Recall for the Ford F-150 Lightning

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Sad to say, but Ford’s announcement that it is recalling, so soon after launch, its F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck comes as no shock. The recall is in response to a software problem that can cause the tire pressure monitoring system to function improperly.

The reason for the lack of surprise? Seemingly every new or heavily revised Ford model launched in the past two years or so has been subjected to a quick call-back to the shop to fix some issue or another. We’ve seen it happen with the Explorer, Escape, Bronco Sport, Bronco, Mustang Mach-E and Maverick...

The latest new Ford to launch, the all-electric version of the F-150, is now the latest to be recalled. The problem, fortunately, is not too serious. The software problem could mean the system fails to alert drivers in the event tire pressure drops on one or more tires.

A total of 2,666 F-150 Lightning trucks are being recalled in the United States, and another 220 in Canada.

Browse cars for sale available near you

Specifically, Ford said the tire pressure monitoring system light might not light up when it should. It also may not display a low pressure warning when it should, because the recommended cold inflation pressure value for the tires was incorrectly set at 35 psi instead of the correct 42 psi.

Ford does make clear that there have been no accidents or injuries related to this recall.

Dealers will be asked to update the control module software on vehicles that have not yet been delivered. For owners who would like to have the situation addressed immediately, the repair takes about 20 minutes and can be done at the shop.

Those who want to wait another 30 days will also be able to do so, as Ford will make available a software update that can be done remotely, over the air.

Here’s hoping the rest of the Ford F-150 Lightning's first year on the market won’t be marked by more recalls.

You May Also Like

As Lightning Production Starts, Ford Looks Ahead to Second Electric Pickup

As Lightning Production Starts, Ford Looks Ahead to Secon...

On the day production of the F-150 Lightning electric pickup got officially underway, Ford boss Jim Farley big boss hinted at more electric pickup trucks to ...

Ford Will Nearly Double Production of its F-150 Lightning

Ford Will Nearly Double Production of its F-150 Lightning

Ford will nearly double production of its F-150 Lightning for 2022 to meet the white-hot demand for the EV. The company hopes to build 150,000 units of the p...

Ford F-150 Lightning Battery Pack Capacities Confirmed

Ford F-150 Lightning Battery Pack Capacities Confirmed

Ford has confirmed details regarding the battery pack capacities that will be available with its electric F-150. The pickup is expected on the market next su...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Tire Maker Nokian Announces Controlled Withdr...
Article
Diesel Scandal: Hyundai, Kia Being Investigat...
Article
BMW's M2
BMW M: The Manual Gearbox Is Popular and Shou...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

An Incredible Collection of Vintage Cars Comes to Light in France
An Incredible Collection of V...
Video
Hyundai Releases a Sketch of its Ioniq 6
Hyundai Releases a Sketch of ...
Video
Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Gets Bison Version this Summer
Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Gets ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 