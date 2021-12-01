Sad to say, but Ford’s announcement that it is recalling, so soon after launch, its F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck comes as no shock. The recall is in response to a software problem that can cause the tire pressure monitoring system to function improperly.

The reason for the lack of surprise? Seemingly every new or heavily revised Ford model launched in the past two years or so has been subjected to a quick call-back to the shop to fix some issue or another. We’ve seen it happen with the Explorer, Escape, Bronco Sport, Bronco, Mustang Mach-E and Maverick...

The latest new Ford to launch, the all-electric version of the F-150, is now the latest to be recalled. The problem, fortunately, is not too serious. The software problem could mean the system fails to alert drivers in the event tire pressure drops on one or more tires.

A total of 2,666 F-150 Lightning trucks are being recalled in the United States, and another 220 in Canada.

Browse cars for sale available near you

Specifically, Ford said the tire pressure monitoring system light might not light up when it should. It also may not display a low pressure warning when it should, because the recommended cold inflation pressure value for the tires was incorrectly set at 35 psi instead of the correct 42 psi.

Ford does make clear that there have been no accidents or injuries related to this recall.

Dealers will be asked to update the control module software on vehicles that have not yet been delivered. For owners who would like to have the situation addressed immediately, the repair takes about 20 minutes and can be done at the shop.

Those who want to wait another 30 days will also be able to do so, as Ford will make available a software update that can be done remotely, over the air.

Here’s hoping the rest of the Ford F-150 Lightning's first year on the market won’t be marked by more recalls.