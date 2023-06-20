• Here is full pricing for the revised new 2023 Ford Super Duty, in all its complex glory!

We just test-drove the newly revised 2023 Ford Super Duty pickup, and you can learn all about that experience bright and early tomorrow morning!

Here though is where you’ll find all the details regarding the pricing. No surprise, this is a wide-ranging lineup and the pricing structure is, shall we say, a little complex. So bear with us!

See also: Ford’s Super Duty Range Gets Design and Tech Updates for 2023

See also: 2023 Ford Super Duty: A Towing Capacity of up to 40,000 lb

2023 Ford Super Duty F-250 Tremor Photo: Ford

Note that destination and preparation fees are not included in prices listed; for all models, those amount to $2,295 CAD.

2023 Ford F-250 pricing in Canada

F-250 XL Regular Cab 4x2 - $58,479 CAD

F-250 XL Regular Cab 4x4 - $61,979

F-250 XL Super Cab 4x2 - $61,579

F-250 XL Super Cab 4x4 - $65,079

F-250 XL Crew Cab 4x2 - $63,529

F-250 XL Crew Cab 4x4 - $67,029

F-250 XLT Regular Cab 4x4 - $68,395

F-250 XLT Super Cab 4x4 - $71,495

F-250 XLT Crew Cab 4x4 - $73,295

F-250 Lariat Super Cab 4x4 - $83,739

F-250 Lariat Crew Cab 4x4 - $85,539

F-250 King Ranch Crew Cab 4x4 - $98,359

F-250 Platinum Crew Cab 4x4 - $98,745

F-250 Limited Crew Cab 4x4 - $119,515

2023 Ford Super Duty F-350 Lariat Photo: Ford

2023 Ford F-350 pricing in Canada

F-350 XL Regular Cab 4x2 - $60,979

F-350 XL Regular Cab 4x4 - $64,479

F-350 XL Super Cab 4x2 - $64,079

F-350 XL Super Cab 4x4 - $67,579

F-350 XL Crew Cab 4x2 - $66,029

F-350 XL Crew Cab 4x4 - $69,529

F-350 XLT Regular Cab 4x4 - $70,895

F-350 XLT Super Cab 4x4 - $73,995

F-350 XLT Crew Cab 4x4 - $75,795

F-350 Lariat Super Cab 4x4 - $86,739

F-350 Lariat Crew Cab 4x4 - $88,539

F-350 King Ranch Crew Cab 4x4 - $101,359

F-350 Platinum Crew Cab 4x4 - $101,745

F-350 Limited Crew Cab 4x4 - $122,515

2023 Ford Super Duty F-350 Limited Photo: Ford

2023 Ford F-450 pricing in Canada

F-450 XL Regular Cab 4x2 - $75,859

F-450 XL Regular Cab 4x4 - $79,359

F-450 XL Crew Cab 4x2 - $81,519

F-450 XL Crew Cab 4x4 - $85,019

F-450 XLT Regular Cab 4x4 - $84,155

F-450 XLT Crew Cab 4x4 - $89,655

F-450 Lariat Crew Cab 4x4 - $104,029

F-450 King Ranch Crew Cab 4x4 - $115,045

F-450 Platinum Crew Cab 4x4 - $116,285

F-450 Limited Crew Cab 4x4 - $126,625

Buyers then have three engine options to choose from. Here is the extra cost associated with each option (when not choosing the standard engine offered with the particular model).

2023 Ford Super Duty F-350 Limited Photo: Ford

2023 Ford Super Duty engine options

Ford Super Duty XL 6.8L gas engine - Standard

Ford Super Duty XL 7.3L gas engine - $2,500

Ford Super Duty XL 6.7L diesel engine - $11,475

Ford Super Duty XL 6.7L HO diesel engine - $13,975

Ford Super Duty XLT 7.3L gas engine - Standard

Ford Super Duty XLT 6.7L diesel engine - $10,975

Ford Super Duty XLT 6.7L HO diesel engine - $13,475

Ford Super Duty Lariat 7.3L gas engine - Standard

Ford Super Duty Lariat 6.7L diesel engine - $10,975

Ford Super Duty Lariat 6.7L HO diesel engine - $13,475

Ford Super Duty King Ranch 7.3L gas engine - Standard

Ford Super Duty King Ranch 6.7L diesel engine - $10,975

Ford Super Duty King Ranch 6.7L HO diesel engine - $13,475

Ford Super Duty Platinum 7.3L gas engine - Standard

Ford Super Duty Platinum 6.7L diesel engine - $10,975

Ford Super Duty Platinum 6.7L HO diesel engine - $13,475

Ford Super Duty Limited 6.7 HO diesel engine – Standard

2023 Ford Super Duty F-250 Tremor Photo: Ford

Finally, we have the off-road packages available, Off-Road, FX4 and Tremor, and their added cost. We list only where available: