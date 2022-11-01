Photo: Subaru 2023 Subaru Solterra - Back

• The 2023 Subaru Solterra gets a starting price: $54,295 CAD.

• This is the Japanese brand’s first global all-electric vehicle.

• The pricing structure makes the Solterra eligible for government EV incentives.

• Subaru gives maximum range as 360 km.

Subaru Canada has shared pricing details for the brand’s long-awaited, first global all-electric vehicle. The 2023 Subaru Solterra will cost Canadian buyers at least $52,295, which gets them the base model (with AWD, of course). That makes this BEV eligible for federal and provincial government EV incentives.

The range-topping model with Technology Package will set them back $62,095 or more.

The product offering doesn’t actually run much deeper than that, mind you, with only one other model fitting in between those bookends; the middle-child Solterra with Luxury Package will cost $58,395.

We’ve covered the specifications of the 2023 Subaru Solterra before, but in a nutshell:

- AWD is standard across the board, as mentioned, with the vehicle fitted with a pair of electric motors;

- Maximum range is given at 360 km with the vehicle using a 72.8-kWh battery pack;

- That pack is of 100-kW capacity and can take charge level from 10 to 80 percent in 50 minutes on a fast charger;

- The vehicle comes standard with the EyeSight suite of safety and drive-assist systems.

Photo: Subaru 2023 Subaru Solterra - Interior

Here’s the breakdown of the configuration of the Solterra available to Canadians:

Solterra (MSRP $54,295) – The base model comes with X-MODE function with new Grip Control for better performance on climbs and descents, Power and Eco drive modes that each work differently with the S-Pedal Drive and regenerative braking functions, 18-inch wheels, LED headlights and rear lights and heated and foldable power exterior mirrors.

Inside, we find a leather-wrapped telescopic and reclinable steering wheel, 7-inch data screen and 8-inch multimedia touchscreen, cloth seating, auto heated seats and auto-dimming rearview mirror, wirless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and 6-speaker audio.

Solterra with Luxury Package (MSRP: $58,395) – This costs an extra $4,100 over base, and it adds three cameras (one in front and one on each side), 20-inch two-tone alloy wheels with machined finish, LED fog lights, power-folding, reverse-tilting passenger-side LED turn signal mirrors, LED exit lighting, low-profile roof rails, rain-sensing, headlamp-sensing wipers and two-section roof extension spoiler. This Solterra can be finished in a solid colour or two-tone trim.

Inside, the add-ons include chrome door handles, Star Tex upholstery plus contrasting silver thread stitching on the seats, 10-way power driver's seat with memory that also recalls the outside mirror adjustment, heated rear seats in the outboard seating positions, heated steering wheel with integrated controls, self-dimming rearview mirror with HomeLink and courtesy lighting when the front doors open.

The infotainment system moves to a 12.3-inch screen and uses 11-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio, and we get a wireless smartphone charger, two additional USB-C ports in the rear and advanced parking assist added to the driver assistance functions.

Solterra with Technology Package (MSRP: $62,095) - The Technology Package, which is also included in the Solterra AWD options list, adds $7,800 to your cost. It includes all the elements of the Luxury Package and adds a gloss black hood bezel, rear camera lens washer, fixed panoramic glass roof with power retractable sunshade and chrome window trim on solid colour cars or black on two-tone cars.

Interior upgrades include ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, smart mirror with HomeLink and a luggage cover.