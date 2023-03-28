The automaker known for its all-wheel drive cars and its success in international rallying is finally moving on the electrification front. The Solterra crossover, a close cousin of the Toyota bZ4X, is now part of the Subaru lineup. But that's not all, because other new models are on their way to the North American market.

We take a look at the entire 2023 Subaru lineup in this overview.

THE CARS

Subaru BRZ

Subaru BRZ Photo: D.Boshouwers

Subaru's sports coupe, developed in partnership with Toyota, offers one of the highest levels of driving pleasure on the market with its 4-cylinder flat front engine configuration and single rear-wheel drive. As for the 6-speed manual transmission, it's in charge of attracting fans of three-pedal driving, particularly those who don't have the financial means to move to premium brands.

In 2023, the BRZ lineup doesn't change at all, continuing its journey with two trims: BRZ (basic) or Sport-tech. Those who opt for equipping the car with a 6-speed automatic transmission, can also then add the EyeSight system – which, recall, cannot be combined with the manual gearbox.

Subaru Impreza

Subaru Impreza Photo: Subaru

The brand's most affordable car is being completely redesigned for 2024. Those visiting the most recent Montreal Auto Show this past January will have seen it up close.

But that’s for a few months from now. For 2023, the compact car – which isn't even offered in sedan form anymore – holds the fort until that next generation arrives.

The 2023 model-year brings no notable changes, including to the offering: The Impreza keeps its four trim levels, Convenience, Touring, Sport and Sport-tech. All trims are available with EyeSight, while the Sport-tech trim, the most upscale of the lineup, gets it right off the bat.

For manual gearbox fans, the Impreza's unit has only five gears, unlike what's bolted on the BRZ and WRX.

Subaru Legacy

Subaru Legacy GT Photo: D.Boshouwers

Sales of mid-size sedans in general are only a shadow of what they once were, with consumers departing in droves for SUV segments. No one would have been too surprised to see Subaru take its Legacy off the market and choose to focus solely on the Outback wagon. But the company has stuck with the only sedan in its category that has come standard with all-wheel drive for over three decades. That's good news for consumers who aren't keen on switching to SUVs.

Redesigned for 2023, the Subaru Legacy is recognizable in particular by its more aggressive front end, thanks to a larger grille. Unlike the Outback, which is especially popular with more-adventurous motorists and comes in a wider range of trims, the Legacy sedan is only available in three trim levels: Touring, Limited and GT.

Under the hood, the Legacy leaves the factory with the same 182-hp flat-4 (Touring and Limited) as before, while the GT benefits from a 260-hp 2.4L turbocharged flat-4.

While its availability may be increasingly limited, the Subaru Legacy remains one of the best values in the class, thanks to solid build quality and long-term durability.

Subaru WRX

Subaru WRX Photo: D.Boshouwers

Re-launched last year, the WRX sedan has taken a more utilitarian turn with its black plastic fender flares, more SUV-like ground clearance, and the absence of the iconic WRX STI. That's right, that Japanese supercar has been removed from the lineup for 2023. Fans of turbocharged four-wheel-drive sedans will have to turn to the WRX, which, despite the new approach, is still fun to drive.

Since this is more of a niche car designed for enthusiasts, the automaker's offering is limited to three trims in Canada: WRX (base), Sport and Sport-tech. The latter two can also be ordered with a CVT and EyeSight driver-assistance system.

Of course, the Sport and Sport-tech models are more richly equipped, with larger wheels, additional exterior aerodynamic features, directional headlights (Sport-tech only), a sunroof and a wider selection of body colours.

THE SUVS

Subaru Ascent

Subaru Ascent Photo: Auto123

Subaru had been in the three-row crossover category before it introduced the Ascent a few years back, but let's just say its first foray wasn’t a smashing success. Recall (or not) the Tribeca, now long gone from the landscape. Lesson learned, though, since the Subaru Ascent, launched in 2019, is a vehicle much more competitive with the segment’s big shots, thanks in part to its bigger dimensions.

The only available engine, a 2.4L turbocharged flat-4, still delivers a decent 260 hp. The only available transmission, a continuously variable transmission (CVT), takes care of power delivery to all four wheels.

For 2023, the Ascent finally gets a mid-cycle makeover, albeit a mild one. The front end features a larger grille, while the headlights change shape for the occasion. Also new for 2023 is the addition of the Onyx trim, which goes for a very dark exterior vibe. However, consumers who are looking for such a vehicle can also choose from the Convenience (base), Touring, Limited and Premier trims. Note that to get the captain's seats in the second row, you have to opt for the Touring or Limited versions.

Subaru Crosstrek

Subaru Crosstrek Photo: D.Boshouwers

The Crosstrek is also coming in a new version for 2024, although the changes aren’t radical. Indeed, the newly revised Crosstrek represents more of an evolution than a revolution. In the meantime, Convenience, Touring, Sport, Outdoor and Limited are the trim choices for 2023. However, note that right now the 2024 trim is already available for order, which means that inventories of the 2023 Crosstrek are low.

Mind you, as mentioned, aside from the modified design, the 2023 and 2024 editions of the crossover are very similar, especially under the hood where the 2.0L flat-4 engine once again delivers 152 hp. However, the 2.5L displacement option still available under the hood of the Outdoor model is also offered here. It delivers 182 hp.

Almost all versions of the Crosstrek are available with the CVT transmission. Starting in 2024, only this gearbox will remain, with the manual gearbox off the menu.

Subaru Forester

Subaru Forester Wilderness Photo: D.Boshouwers

The compact SUV doesn’t have it easy in this category, facing as it does several heavyweights that have large and loyal clienteles. Yet, the Forester has been among us since the early days of the urban compact SUV category. Over the years, the model has grown, right along in fact with the vehicles with which it shares its mechanical components (Impreza, Crosstrek, etc.).

Redesigned for the 2022 model-year, the SUV is much less anonymous than in the past. With this generation of the model, the automaker has simplified the offering under the hood. That means the vehicle is available with only one powertrain, the same 2.5L flat engine that's bolted aboard the Outback wagon, among others.

The Forester is available in Forester (base), Touring, Sport, Wilderness, Limited and Premier trim levels. For those who want to stand out from the crowd, the Sport and Wilderness trims are clearly the ones that stand out with their orange colour scheme and adventure-ready appearance, respectively.

Subaru Outback

Subaru Outback Photo: V.Aubé

This is definitely one of Subaru's success stories. Not only did the Outback drive the Legacy wagon off the continent over a decade ago, but the Outback has become one of the must-have models in the mid-size SUV segment. And even though the vehicle has grown tremendously over the years, its “car-like” demeanor remains.

Consumers also have the option of choosing a version equipped with the 2.5L naturally aspirated 4-cylinder engine. This mill delivers 182 hp. The Convenience, Touring and Onyx versions are equipped with this “small” engine.

Otherwise, the Ascent's engine (a turbocharged 2.4L block) delivers 260 hp in the Outback's Wilderness, Limited XT and Premier XT trims.

Subaru Solterra

Subaru Solterra Photo: D.Boshouwers

Subaru is finally venturing into the electric segment with this second project developed in collaboration with partner Toyota. The Solterra is almost identical to its Toyota bZ4X cousin, except for the gearing. Indeed, the Subaru model is not available with only two-wheel drive. The reputation that the Japanese brand has built up with its constant-drive all-wheel-drive vehicles had to remain intact, after all.

In fact, the only choice buyers have to make when they enter a Subaru dealership to purchase a Solterra is the level of luxury they desire. With three trims, AWD (base), AWD with Luxury Package and AWD with Technology Package.

In these more dressed-up trims, the wheels are a larger 20 inches in diameter, in addition to receiving separate components on the outside. Inside, the central touch screen is larger and so on.

The announced range is 360 km, a distance that could decrease during the coldest days of winter.

