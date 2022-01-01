A day after spilling the beans on the 2023 Corolla Hatchback offering, Toyota Canada follows yup with the details on the 2023 Corolla Hybrid version.

The 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid gets a $26,090 starting price in Canada, with four trims occupying the product offering. Notable elements for 2023 include three all-wheel-drive grades, two new all-new S Line grades - SE and XSE –, a new Toyota Multimedia system and Toyota Safety Sense 3.0.

Cyril Dimitris, VP of Toyota Canada, sums up the improvements to the Corolla Hybrid thusly: “This year, we make it even better with sportier options, a new all-wheel-drive powertrain on most models, and upgrades to both connectivity and safety technologies that put the Corolla Hybrid in a class by itself.”

The Corolla Hybrid is fitted with a 1.8L 4-cylinder engine combining with two motors and a CVT (continuously variable transmission) to deliver 134 hp. The important number, however, is the 4.5L/100 km/h combined fuel consumption rating possible because of the self-charging hybrid system in place.

New this year, Toyota introduces in three versions of the Corolla Hybrid an available all-wheel-drive powertrain, which should please Canadian consumers as winter approaches.

The new S Line models are intended to bring a touch more sportiness to the model range. They offer exterior and interior styling upgrades as well as other enhancements.

Photo: Toyota 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid, multimedia screen

Inside

Those S Line models get the Toyota Multimedia system, a first for the Corolla Hybrid. This new connectivity service gives access to vehicle health reports, warning light notifications and maintenance schedules.

Users also benefit from remote functions and monitoring (engine start/stop, door lock/unlock, Find My Vehicle, Guest Driver Monitor and window status), as well as the features of Safety Connect (automatic collision notification, stolen vehicle locator, emergency assistance button, and enhanced roadside assistance).

Drive Connect then adds Cloud Navigation with Destination Assist, while Toyota’s intelligent assistant allows the driver to control many functions, like the audio and climate control systems, via voice commands.

New this year, all Corolla Hybrids have also been upgraded with the new-generation Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, which includes road sign assist, the pre-collision system, lane tracing assist, lane departure alert with steering assist, full speed-range dynamic radar cruise control and automatic high beams.

Other standard safety features include the Toyota Star Safety System, 10 air bags, tire pressure monitoring system and a blind spot monitor system with rear cross traffic alert.

Photo: Toyota The 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid (in red), next to the non-hybrid 2023 sedan (in white)

Here are trim details:

Corolla Hybrid LE (MSRP: $26,090): features Toyota Multimedia Service Connect, 15-inch alloy wheels, 7-inch digital speedometer, fabric upholstery, Toyota Smart Key with push button start and electronic parking brake.

Corolla Hybrid LE AWD (MSRP: $27,590): introduced all-wheel drive to the Corolla Hybrid range, as well as a heated steering wheel.

Corolla Hybrid SE AWD (MSRP: $29,890): an all-new model that injects sportiness to the model range, by adding Toyota Multimedia Remote Connect, 18-inch alloy wheels, 7-inch digital speedometer, sport fabric upholstery, Toyota Smart Key with push button start, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, wireless charger for personal electronics, sunroof and electronic parking brake.

Corolla Hybrid XSE AWD (MSRP: $34,290): adds premium features to the SE AWD trim, such as Toyota Multimedia Drive Connect, 8-way power adjustable driver’s seat, heated rear seats and Softex upholstery.

The 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid is now on sale at Toyota Dealers across Canada.