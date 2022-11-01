2023 Toyota Corolla Details, Pricing Announced for Canada

Photo: Toyota 2023 Toyota Corolla XSE - Exterior design

• Toyota Canada has confirmed pricing for the 2023 Corolla sedan.

• The four-door gets a base MSRP of $22,690 CAD.

After getting the goods on the 2023 Corolla Hatchback and 2023 Corolla Hybrid in recent weeks, we now have pricing for the 2023 Corolla sedan to complete the data for the next model-year.

Toyota Canada has set the MSRP for the base model 2023 Corolla L at $22,690 CAD. The range-topping Corolla XSE goes for $30,390 or more.

While the looks of the Corolla change not at all between 2022 and 2023, there are some updates and improvements to the safety and connectivity systems, and the base models now get the upper models’ engine.

Specifically, all Corollas come with the new Toyota Multimedia system offering greater connectivity via an 8-inch touchscreen, as well as the Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite of active safety systems. Performance-wise, L-grade models now come with the same 2.0L 4-cylinder engine found in the S-grade models. It delivers 169 hp working with a CVT.

Photo: Toyota 2023 Toyota Corolla XSE - Profile

Here are the full trim and pricing details for the 2023 Toyota Corolla:

Corolla L (MSRP: $22,690): Features 15-inch steel wheels, 4.2-inch driver display and keyless entry. This model features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Corolla LE (MSRP: $23,690): Uses 16-inch steel wheels and adds heated front seats, automatic climate control, electronic parking brake and the Blind Spot Monitor with rear cross traffic alert.

Corolla LE Upgrade (MSRP: $25,740): Further enhances the Corolla with 16-inch alloy wheels, power moon roof, heated and leather-wrapped steering wheel, wireless charging tray for personal electronics and the Toyota Smart Key System with push button start.

Corolla SE (MSRP: $25,150): Features 16-inch alloy wheels, 4.2-inch driver display, heated front seats, automatic climate control, leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters, Blind Spot Monitor with rear cross traffic alert and the Toyota Smart Key System with Push Button Start. This model features Safety Connect and an 8-inch touchscreen, plus wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Corolla SE Upgrade (MSRP: $28,040): Switches to 18-inch alloy wheels with a black finish and adds a power moon roof, heated steering wheel and wireless charging tray for personal electronics. This model features Toyota Multimedia with Service Connect, Safety Connect, and Remote Connect.

Corolla XSE (MSRP: $30,390): Is the sportiest Corolla, adding 9-speaker, 800-watt JBL Premium audio, 8-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, heated rear seats, Softex upholstery, 7-inch digital speedometer and ambient lighting.

This model features Toyota Multimedia with Service Connect, Safety Connect, Remote Connect and Drive Connect. The Corolla XSE is also available with four new two-tone paint options: Wind Chill Pearl, Classic Silver Metallic, Blue Crush Metallic, and Emotional Red – all with a Black Roof.

The 2023 Toyota Corolla is now on sale at Toyota Dealers across Canada.