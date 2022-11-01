• Toyota Canada shares pricing for the 2023 RAV4 SUV.

• Starting price for the entry-level RAV4 is $32,150.

• There are no fewer than 16 grades of the model to choose from (including the RAV4 Prime variants).

Toyota Canada has set the starting price for the 2023 Toyota RAV4 at $32,150. The pricing rises from there to reach $59,740 for the RAV4 Prime XSE Technology Package.

There are no drastic changes to the popular compact SUV coming for the new model-year, although there are some tech updates inside, as well as an all-new trim (the RAV4 Hybrid XLE Premium) and the limited-edition RAV4 Hybrid Woodland Edition.

Browse cars for sale available near you

Photo: Toyota 2023 Toyota RAV4 Woodland - Profile

Toyota’s most popular SUV now features standard Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 and the Toyota Multimedia connectivity system. There are larger infotainment touchscreens in most models. And buyers will have two new models to choose from in a lineup that already was pretty wide-ranging.

No surprise, Toyota is once again offering the RAV4 in gas-only, hybrid and plug-in hybrid (Prime) configurations. All models feature all-wheel drive systems. There are two in use, depending on the model: RAV4 models feature Toyota’s Dynamic Torque Vectoring All Wheel Drive System with rear driveline disconnect, while RAV4 Hybrid and RAV4 Prime models ride on an electronic on-demand all wheel drive system.

Photo: Toyota 2023 Toyota RAV4 Woodland - Back

Here are the details for each variant of the 2023 Toyota RAV4:

Toyota RAV4 LE (MSRP: $32,150): 17-inch steel wheels, heated front seats, LED interior lamps, multi-terrain select system, automatic up/down function on all windows, power adjustable and heated exterior mirrors, blind spot monitor system with rear cross traffic alert and a 680-kg (1,500-lb) towing rating.

New this year, this model now features Toyota Multimedia with Service Connect and larger 8-inch touchscreen, larger 7-inch driver display, silver head unit bezel and Toyota Safety Sense 2.5.

RAV4 XLE (MSRP: $35,890): Adds a power moonroof, 8-way power adjustable driver’s seat, heated leather steering wheel, illuminated interior switches, LED projector headlights with chrome bezels, dual-zone automatic climate control, Toyota’s Smart Key System with Push Button Start, rain-sensing wipers, a power rear door and roof rails.

RAV4 XLE Premium (MSRP: $37,930): Adds 19-inch alloy wheels, Softex upholstery, LED fog lamps, driver’s seat memory system, leather-trimmed shift knob, cargo side net and luggage net and an engine immobilizer with alarm system.

RAV4 Trail (MSRP: $39,590): Takes the XLE trim level and adds a more aggressive front grille, large over-fenders, LED fog lights in distinctive surrounds, unique 19-inch alloy wheels, wireless charging tray for personal electronics, bridge type roof rails, 120V/100W AC power outlet in the cargo area, Toyota’s Dynamic Torque Vectoring all wheel drive system with rear driveline disconnect and a towing package plus an upgraded 1,588 kg (3,500 lb) towing rating.

RAV4 Limited (MSRP: $43,750): Rounds out the grade ladder for non-electrified models. This Takes the XLE trim level and adds 11-speaker JBL Clari-Fi audio, 8-way power adjustable front-row passenger seat, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, driver’s seat memory system, Bi-LED projector low- and high-beam headlights with LED accent lights, a digital display rear view mirror, the Panoramic View Monitor and power rear door with kick sensor.

Also featured are 19-inch alloy wheels, the intelligent clearance sonar system with rear cross traffic alert and brake, engine immobilizer with alarm and wireless charging tray for personal electronics.

Toyota’s Dynamic Torque Vectoring all wheel drive system with rear driveline disconnect is included, and this model gets a 680-kg (1,500-lb) towing rating plus black painted roof rails, chrome door handles, and power adjustable and heated exterior mirrors with puddle lights. The new screens are larger than other models (10.5-inch infotainment touchscreen and 12.3-inch driver display, and the interior features a piano black head unit bezel.

Photo: Toyota 2022/23 Toyota RAV4 SE Hybrid - Exterior design

RAV4 Hybrid LE (MSRP: $34,390): Same features as regular LE.

RAV4 Hybrid XLE (MSRP: $37,550): Same features as regular XLE.

RAV4 Hybrid XLE Premium (MSRP: $39,590): A new grade for 2023. To the XLE Hybrid, it adds 18-inch alloy wheels, LED fog lamps, Softex upholstery, driver’s seat memory system, leather trimmed shift knob, cargo side net and luggage net and an engine immobilizer with alarm.

RAV4 Hybrid Woodland (MSRP: $39,740): Also new this year. This limited production model adds 18-inch bronze TRD Off-Road wheels, TRD tuned suspension, trail-style roof rails and cross bars, black exhaust tips, LED fog lamps, unique Woodland-badged all-weather floor mats and cargo tray and a 120V/100W AC power outlet in the cargo area.

RAV4 Hybrid Limited (MSRP: $45,390): Takes the XLE Hybrid trim and adds 11-speaker JBL Clari-Fi audio, Bi-LED projector low- and high-beam headlights with LED accent lights, LED fog lights, heated and ventilated front row seats, heated rear seats, 8-way power-adjustable front row passenger’s seat, digital display rear view mirror with HomeLink and the Panoramic View Monitor.

Also included is the All-Door Smart Key System with push button start, kick sensor power rear door, engine immobilizer with alarm, wireless charging tray for personal electronics and the Intelligent Clearance Sonar system with Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Brake. New this year, this model gets the larger 10.5-inch infotainment touchscreen and 12.3” driver display.

RAV4 Hybrid SE (MSRP: $39,350): Takes the XLE and adds sportier styling and performance, in the form of a sport-tuned suspension, Bi-LED projector low- and high-beam headlights with LED accent lights, 18-inch black painted wheels, black exhaust tips, fabric seat upholstery with blue stitching, a leather-trimmed shift knob and piano black bumpers and side rocker moldings. The screens are the 8-inch infotainment touchscreen and 7-inch driver display.

RAV4 Hybrid XSE (MSRP: $42,250): Adds vertical LED accent lights, Softex-trimmed seats with fabric inserts and blue stitching, black roof, digital display rearview mirror with HomeLink, cargo liner and an engine immobilizer with alarm. The screens are the 10.5-inch infotainment touchscreen and 12.3-inch driver display.

RAV4 Hybrid XSE Technology Package (MSRP: $44,810): Adds a driver’s seat memory system, kick sensor power back door, Panoramic View Monitor, All-Door Smart Key System with push button start, wireless charging tray for personal electronics and the Intelligent Clearance Sonar system with rear cross traffic alert and brake.

RAV4 Prime SE (MSRP: $49,390): Plug-in model, features 18-inch alloy wheels, 6.6kW AC charger, silver centre cluster, 7-inch infotainment screen and 8-inch driver display, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, 8-way power adjustable driver’s seat, Bi-LED projector low- and high-beam headlights with LED accent lights and heated leather-wrapped steering wheel.

RAV4 Prime XSE (MSRP: $54,350): Adds 19-inch alloy wheels, vertical LED driving lights, wireless charging tray for personal electronics, seats upholstered in a mix of Softex and fabric, engine immobilizer with alarm, illuminated entry system and digital display rear view mirror. The screens are the 8-inch infotainment touchscreen and 12.3-inch driver display.

RAV4 Prime XSE Technology Package (MSRP: $59,740): Adds 11-speaker JBL Clari-Fi audio, Toyota’s All-Door Smart Key System with push button start, sport seats with full Softex upholstery, driver’s seat memory, 8-way power-adjustable front-row passenger’s seat, heated and ventilated front seats, kick sensor power rear door, Panoramic View Monitor and head up display. The screens are the 10.5-inch infotainment touchscreen and 12.3-inch driver display.

The 2023 Toyota RAV4 is on sale now at Toyota dealers across Canada.

Photo: Toyota Toyota RAV4 Prime 2022/23

RAV4 Prime SE (MSRP: $49,390): Plug-in model, features 18-inch alloy wheels, 6.6kW AC charger, silver centre cluster, 7-inch infotainment screen and 8-inch driver display, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, 8-way power adjustable driver’s seat, Bi-LED projector low- and high-beam headlights with LED accent lights and heated leather-wrapped steering wheel.

RAV4 Prime XSE (MSRP: $54,350): Adds 19-inch alloy wheels, vertical LED driving lights, wireless charging tray for personal electronics, seats upholstered in a mix of Softex and fabric, engine immobilizer with alarm, illuminated entry system and digital display rear view mirror. The screens are the 8-inch infotainment touchscreen and 12.3-inch driver display.

RAV4 Prime XSE Technology Package (MSRP: $59,740): Adds 11-speaker JBL Clari-Fi audio, Toyota’s All-Door Smart Key System with push button start, sport seats with full Softex upholstery, driver’s seat memory, 8-way power-adjustable front-row passenger’s seat, heated and ventilated front seats, kick sensor power rear door, Panoramic View Monitor and head up display. The screens are the 10.5-inch infotainment touchscreen and 12.3-inch driver display.

The 2023 Toyota RAV4 is on sale now at Toyota dealers across Canada.