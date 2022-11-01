2023 Toyota Corolla Cross: Pricing, Trim Details for Canada

• Toyota Canada has announced pricing and trim details for the 2023 Corolla Cross.

• The popular new small SUV gets a starting price of $25,790 CAD.

• There are few changes to the model save a few tech updates. Oh, and a rear wiper.

The 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross gets an official starting price. Toyota announced pricing and rim details for the model, which retails with an MSRP of $25,790 CAD.

There’s not much new for the new model-year for the still-young Corolla Cross. Most notably, the suite of safety systems has been updated to the Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 package, and all trims now feature the Toyota Multimedia connectivity system with its standard 8-inch touchscreen, voice activation controls and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Otherwise, it’s status quo as the Corolla Cross enters its third year on our market. The engine making it go is once again the 2.0L 4-cylinder working in conjunction with a CVT, and in either a FWD or AWD configuration.

Photo: Toyota 2022/23 Toyota Corolla Cross - Three-quarters rear

Here are the trim and pricing details for the 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross:

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross L FWD (MSRP: $25,790) and L AWD (MSRP: $27,650) – The base model features Toyota Multimedia with Service Connect (up to 10-year trial) and Safety Connect (up to 10-year trial), 6-speaker audio, 4.2-inch driver data display, 17-inch steel wheels, LED headlamps, and – new this year – a rear window wiper.

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross LE FWD (MSRP: $28,750) and LE AWD (MSRP: $29,690) – This adds Remote Connect (up to 3-year trial), 17-inch alloy wheels, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, tonneau cover, anti-theft alarm system, Toyota Smart Key system with push button start and the Blind Spot Monitor system with rear cross traffic alert.

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross LE Premium AWD (MSRP: $30,860) – This takes the LE AWD and adds a power moonroof, roof rails and wireless smart phone charging system.

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE AWD (MSRP: $34,550 – To the LE Premium AWD, this adds Drive Connect (up to 3-year trial), 9-speaker JBL audio, 7-inch driver data display, 18-inch alloy wheels, power-adjustable driver’s seat, Softex upholstery and dual-zone auto climate control.

Also featured are premium LED headlamps and premium LED rear combination lamps, LED fog lights, power back door, auto-dimming rear-view mirror, backup camera with back guide monitor and intuitive parking assist with auto braking.

The 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross is now on sale at Toyota dealers across Canada.