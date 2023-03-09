Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
2023 World Car of the Year: Finalists Announced in Six Categories

Hyundai could make it two years in a row if its Ioniq 6 sedan comes out on top. Automotive columnist: , Updated:

  • The category finalists in the 2023 World Car of the Year awards have been announced.
  • In all, there are 18 models in six categories. 
  • The winners will be announced at the New York Auto Show in early April. 

Once again, this year's New York Auto Show, taking place the first week of April, will be setting for the World Car Awards announcement of annual awards in six categories. 

Today, we learned the names of the 18 vehicles in the running, with three finalists in each of the six categories. 

BMW X1 / iX1
Photo: World Car Awards
BMW X1 / iX1

In the World Car of the Year category, the most coveted award, the finalists are the BMW X1, Hyundai Ioniq 6 and Kia Niro. 

2022 Winner : The Hyundai Ioniq 5, ahead of the Ford Mustang Mach-E and the Kia EV6.

For the category for Electric Vehicle of the Year, our three finalists this year are the BMW i7, Hyundai Ioniq 6 and Lucid Air. 

2022 Winner : the Hyundai Ioniq 5, ahead of the Audi e-tron GT and the Mercedes-Benz EQS. 

As for the category recognizing the World Luxury Car of the Year, the battle is between the BMW 7 Series (and the i7), Genesis G90 and Lucid Air. 

2022 Winner : the Mercedes-Benz EQS, ahead of the BMW iX and the Genesis GV70. 

Moving on to the World Performance Car of the Year, three very interesting models are in the running: the Kia EV6 GT, Nissan Z and Toyota GR Corolla. 

2022 Winner : the Audi e-tron GT, ahead of the BMW M3/M4 and Toyota GR86/Subaru BRZ duos. 

As for the World Urban Car of the Year, there are three models not marketed here: the Citroën C3, Ora Funky Cat and Volkswagen Taigo. 

2022 Winner : the Toyota Yaris Cross, ahead of the Opel Mokka and the Volkswagen Taigun

Finally, for Global Design of the Year, there are three interesting creations: the Hyundai Ioniq 6, Lucid Air and Range Rover. 

2022 Winner : Hyundai Ioniq 5, ahead of the Audi e-tron GT, and the Kia EV6. 

Stay tuned for the announcement of the big winners at the New York Auto Show next month.

Kia Niro
Photo: World Car Awards
Kia Niro

