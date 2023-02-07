2024 Mazda CX-90: Pricing and Details for Canada

• Mazda Canada announces pricing for its new 2024 CX-90.

• The model is available starting at $45,900.

• One surprise is that two configurations of the inline 6-cylinder engine are offered.

• The PHEV version is priced to qualify for government rebates.

Ten days ago, we saw the presentation of Mazda's new CX-90. Today, the company announced pricing for the different versions that will be offered, both in the United States and in Canada. It's worth noting that while the mechanical configurations are the same, the model's nomenclature is not the same north and south of the border. Here is what’s reserved for our market, starting with the CX-90 plug-in hybrid variant. It gets a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine and 17.8-kWh battery. Combined output is 323 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque.

Browse cars for sale available near you

The offering for the 2024 CX-90 includes three pluggable versions: PHEV GS, PHEV GS-L and PHEV GT. Prices will be $54,900, $59,950, and $64,350 respectively. What this means is that because the first variant is priced below $55,000, all of them are eligible for government rebates ($5,000 at each tier). Note that in order to get the $5,000 from the federal government, the range must be greater than 50 km. However, this has not yet been announced; our expectations are that it will be right around 50. We'll have to see.

Maximum towing capacity is 3500 lb with the PHEV variant, which will fill a need because few plug-in hybrids currently on the market offer this capability. It comes at a cost, though.

With the conventional gasoline engine, buyers will have more choices. However, those wanting the announced 340 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque from the 3.3L turbocharged inline-6 engine will have to pay more and go for one of the more upscale versions of the model. Indeed, Mazda announced that a less-powerful variant of the engine would be available with the entry-level CX-90.

As a result, the GS, GS-L and GS-L with upgraded package will be priced at $45,900, $49,300 and $55,350. The catch is that the engine will offer 280 hp and 322 lb-ft of torque. Take note that that is superior to the 250 hp and 320 lb-ft of torque of the outgoing CX-9.

Natural Resources Canada reports the average fuel-consumption rating of this engine at 9.3L/100 km. Regular-octane gasoline can be used.

Starting with the GS-L model, a no-charge option allows for adding captain's chairs to the second row. With the upgraded package, towing capacity increases to 5,000 lb. The equipment is also upgraded, with a standard panoramic roof, among other goodies.

Photo: D.Rufiange 2024 Mazda CX-90 - Exterior design

For those who want the more extreme variant, you have to climb to the top of the hierarchy and go with the GT-P and Signature trims, available at $59,300 and $63,300, respectively. Here, premium gasoline is required to maximize engine output. Fuel consumption is 9.5L/100 km with this engine.

Note that with all CX-90s, a $1,995 shipping and preparation fee must be added to the bill. The CX-90 is expected to arrive at Canadian dealerships this spring. We should have the opportunity to test drive it before then.

Photo: Mazda 2024 Mazda CX-90 - Interior

Here are trim details for the 2024 Mazda CX-90:

CX-90 GS (MSRP: $45,900) - The entry GS model has the standard e-Skyactiv G 3.3L Turbo engine. With second- and third-row bench seating for three passengers each, CX-90 can fit up to eight occupants. Interior features include black cloth seats, heated front seats, 10.25-inch centre display, 7-inch TFT LCD instrument panel display, 8-speaker audio system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, Mazda Connect infotainment system, push-button start, front and second-row dual USB inputs, one-touch up and down power windows (front and rear), 3-zone automatic climate control, 6-way adjustable driver's seat and reclining and sliding second row seats.

CX-90 GS-L (MSRP: $49,300) - This adds black leatherette seats, 10-way power adjustable driver's seat with lumbar support, 4-way power adjustable passenger seat, leather-wrapped shift knob and steering wheel with paddle shifters, heated steering wheel, auto-dimming rearview mirror, power liftgate and Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry. The USB inputs are upgraded to Type-C and added to the third row, giving this trim a total of six USB Type-C inputs. The exterior is also updated with silver metallic 19-inch alloy wheels, front wiper de-icer, piano black garnishes and front grille mesh.

All CX-90 GS-L models and up also include a new rear seat alert feature to help avoid accidentally leaving objects or occupants still in the rear seats when exiting the vehicle.

CX-90 GS-L ENHANCED PACKAGE (MSRP: $51,350) - Mi-Drive is updated to include Sport, Off-Road and Towing modes. Maximum towing capacity goes to 5,000 lb when equipped with Mazda Genuine Towing Accessories, and roof rails are also added for extra capability for cargo, accessories, or outdoor toys. Additionally, this package includes a power panoramic moonroof, hands-free power liftgate, rear parking sensors, and wireless phone charger (Qi) in the front row.

CX-90 GT (MSRP: $55,350) - This adds black or optional greige leather upholstery, standard second-row captain's chairs with armrests and centre walk-through and heated second row seats (outboard only). The exterior is upgraded with new 21-inch silver metallic alloy wheels, LED front signature lighting, automatic power-folding exterior mirrors, auto-dimming driver's-side exterior mirror and chrome garnishes on the bumpers, emphasizing CX-90's width and timeless styling.

Other interior features include Bose 12-speaker premium audio, wireless connectivity for both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, upgraded interior lighting, second-row retractable window shades, SiriusXM satellite radio with three-month trial, and SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link with five-year subscription. This trim also adds a new, larger Active Driving Display, a head-up display projected on the windshield. This larger display is able to project more driving assistance system information, while adding the ability to display navigation directions from either Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

The i-Activsense safety features are also enhanced with 360° View Monitor, Adaptive Front Lighting System, Smart Brake Support Rear, Smart Brake Support Rear Crossing, and Front Cross Traffic Alert. Additionally, new Blind Spot Monitoring with Vehicle Exit Warning that provides an alert if a pedestrian or cyclist is approaching the vehicle from behind while parked to help the occupants exit safely. Other safety features include Traffic Sign Recognition, Driver Monitoring, and front and rear parking sensors.

CX-90 PHEV GS (MSRP: $54,900) - PHEV models are equipped with Mi-Drive include Sport and Off-Road Modes, while introducing a new EV Mode. EV mode allow drivers to operate using only the electric motor and battery for as long as possible.

The GS has 8-occupant seating in the same configuration as the CX-90 GS. The exterior fender badge changes to "PHEV". The fully digital 12.3-inch TFT LCD instrument panel display is standard.

CX-90 PHEV GS-L (MSRP: $59,950) - This offers standard 7-occupant seating with second-row captain's chairs with armrests and centre walk-through. The exterior fender badge changes to "PHEV". While towing capacity remains 3,500 lb, this variant also adds a Towing Mode to its Mi-Drive.

CX-90 PHEV GT (MSRP: $64,350) - This model offers a 1500-watt charging outlet in the cargo area to power or charge appliances and equipment. The model also gets new diamond-cut 21-inch alloy wheels with machined-finish spokes and black painted accents, as well as rocker panel accent trim with satin chrome finish and debossed Mazda wordmark. Inside, occupants get soft Nappa leather upholstery, available in black or Pure White.

CX-90 GT-P(MSRP: $59,300) - This model gets the high-output e-Skyactiv G 3.3L Turbo engine. It comes with Mi-Drive with Sport, Off-Road, and Towing modes, with a maximum towing capacity of 5,000 lb. The CX-90 GT-P features Nappa leather upholstery in black or Pure White, dash panel finished in Pure White leather with contrast stitching and piping, centre console armrest in Pure White and Light Arbor trim on the upper door panel and centre console.

Other features include a frameless, auto-dimming rearview mirror with HomeLink wireless control, ventilated front seats, 8-way power passenger seat, driver's seat memory function and exterior mirrors linked with memory seat settings.

This model introduces new Emergency Lane Keeping with Blind Spot Assist, that provides lane keeping alerts, and if necessary, steering inputs, to help the driver avoid roadway departures and predicted collisions with surrounding vehicles. Another new safety and convenience technology is Cruising & Traffic Support, Mazda's most advanced form of active driving assistance, providing highway speed lane centering and adaptive cruise control.

Photo: Mazda 2024 Mazda CX-90 - Three-quarters rear

CX-90 Signature (MSRP: $63,300) - The top model in the range has a six-seat configuration with second row captain's chairs with a centre console, while also adding heated seats. Additionally, ventilated seats are included for both the front and second row. Nappa leather seats are available in either new Windsor Tan with quilting or Pure White Japanese Premium options. The interior trim is wrapped with a suede-like fabric with unique hanging stitches on the dash. New two-tone leather wrapped steering wheel, curly maple wood trim, and upgraded front and rear foot lighting are included as well.

This trim introduces new i-Activsense safety features, such as Smart Brake Support Front Crossing and Turning Across Path, which are enhancements to Smart Brake Support and helps to detect and mitigate collisions with objects approaching and crossing the vehicle's forward path, as well as the detection and mitigation of collisions with vehicles, motorcycles, bicycles, and pedestrians in the vehicle's intended path when turning at an intersection. The 360° View Monitor is enhanced with a new See-Through View feature that projects a large image of the area ahead of and beside the CX-90 on the centre display. Secondary Collision Reduction System, another new feature, is designed to apply the brakes after a rear-end collision.

While the Signature model shares all the standard features found in the CX-90 GT-P, upgrades include an all-new 12.3-inch full centre display that includes touchscreen capabilities exclusively for Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, fully digital 12.3-inch TFT LCD instrument panel display, and power tilt and telescopic steering wheel. Exterior differentiation includes body-colour wheel arch molding, and 21-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and rocker panel accent trim with satin chrome finish and debossed Mazda wordmark.

The CX-90 Signature introduces Driver Personalization System, a first for Mazda. This driver-enabled feature restores various driver settings. If driver-enabled, the internal camera located on the upper left corner of the Mazda Connect screen scans facial features and stores them in-vehicle to recognize the driver on future drivers. Driver facial data stored for this feature is encrypted, stored in-vehicle and not subject to remote access.