• Mazda Canada unveils price range for 2025 CX-70.

Mazda's new CX-70 SUV was unveiled at the end of January. With its launch just around the corner, the automaker's Canadian division has announced details about the model lineup and pricing range.

The CX-70 is essentially a CX-90 with two rows of seats instead of three, and it offers the same engines: a 3.3L turbocharged inline-6, as well as a 2.5L 4-cylinder paired with electric motors for a plug-in hybrid configuration.

CX-70 GS-L - $49,750 CAD

The GS-L version comes with the turbocharged 6-cylinder engine. Note that this variant features the regular version of this engine, which offers 280 hp and 332 lb-ft of torque.

An eight-speed automatic transmission is paired with the engine in every version of the 2025 CX-70.

CX-70 GT - $54,350

The GT version, of course, offers more, especially in terms of wheels, which are 21 inches instead of 19 inches as with the base version. It comes with the same version of the 6-cylinder engine. A head-up display, a higher quality 12-speaker Bose audio system, wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto applications, heated rear seats, and a more comprehensive safety suite are among the added features.

CX-70 PHEV GS-L - $58,750

Moving on to the PHEV version, it naturally includes the 4-cylinder engine under the hood, along with a 17.8-kWh battery that allows for an electric range of 42 km. The combined output is 323 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque, requiring premium fuel, it's worth mentioning.

The equipment is essentially the same as the entry-level GS-L version, with the addition of a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster display.

CX-70 PHEV GT - $63,350

The GT version adds Nappa leather, front ventilated seats, a 1500-watt power outlet in the trunk, plus a panoramic sunroof and hands-free liftgate.

CX-70 GT-P - $58,300

The GT-P version, as well as the following Signature version, features the 6-cylinder engine in a more powerful high-output configuration. Essentially, this engine offers 340 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque, also with premium fuel.

This variant emphasizes the black theme that is characteristic of the CX-70 and contrasts with the CX-90. The level of equipment is increased compared to the GT version.

CX-70 Signature - $62,300

The Signature models are nothing new for Mazda. They represent the ultimate in luxury, both in terms of the amount of equipment provided and the choice of materials reserved for them.

Note that to all these prices you'll need to add transportation and preparation fees of $2,195.

As for fuel consumption, depending on the engine, the figures are as follows:

- Regular 6-cylinder: 9.9L/100 km city, 8.4 highway, 9.3 combined.

- High-output 6-cylinder: 10.3L/100 km city, 8.5 highway, 9.5 combined.

- PHEV 4-cylinder: 4.2 Le/100 km

One last thing. The towing capacity is up to 3500 lb with the PHEV models, and 5000 with the others.

Sales of the model begin in the spring.