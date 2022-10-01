2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre: Rolls’ First EV Looms

• Rolls-Royce has introduced its first all-electric model, the Spectre coupe.

• The model is set to debut next year as a 2024 model.

• The company designed a new aluminum architecture to accommodate the EV.

• Even with that, Spectre still tips the scales at an impressive 6650 lb.

Announced last year, and scheduled for a market launch next year, the first all-electric model from the Rolls-Royce luxury brand has just been presented – or at least, it looks have. The Spectre coupe has all the hallmarks of the company's design signature, and while it can be cartoonish at times, the overall look is better with this EV.

Browse cars for sale available near you

Photo: Rolls-Royce Front of 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre

Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös had this to say about the model: “This is the start of a bold new chapter for our marque, our extraordinary clients and the luxury industry. For this reason, I believe Spectre is the most perfect product that Rolls-Royce has ever produced.”

That's a statement that speaks volumes about the company's pride in its new creation.

Photo: Rolls-Royce Interior of 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre

Of note is the interesting bridge to the past with the traditional “Spirit of Ecstasy” hood emblem, preserved with this model. It does nothing for the aerodynamics of the model, but everything to its class.

The car is built on a new aluminum architecture, conceived of course to reduce weight as much as possible. Rolls-Royce models have always been among the heaviest in the industry, and since weight is the enemy of electric range, efforts have been made in this area. Even then, the 2024 Spectre tips the scales at 6,650 lb, or 1,300 more than the Wraith sedan.

Every future electric model from the company will use this new platform, which is also 30 percent stiffer than any of the company's other models. It will also serve the brand's new gasoline-powered vehicles, by the way.

Power

Rolls-Royce says there will be more than enough punch to move the vehicle. Details are still to come, but the company hopes to offer 577 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque. That could translate into a 0-100 km/h time of 4.4 seconds.

As for range, we're hoping for something around 260 miles, or just over 400 km. Note that the Spectre will ride on 23-inch wheels that will handicap that range, so we'll see what the actual range is when the model makes its debut.