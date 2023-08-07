• Cadillac sets price for upcoming Celestiq ultra-luxury model at $340,000 USD.

When Cadillac gave a first indication of what it could cost to get one’s hands on a Cadillac Celestiq, there were raised eyebrows raised and dropped jaws. The future bespoke-built ultra-luxury EV was going to cost at $340,000 USD.

This showed that with its Celestiq, the automaker was aiming for mighty big targets in the ultra-luxury market, namely Rolls-Royce and Bentley. The official starting price of $340,000 USD just announced confirms that the electric sedan will indeed be playing on that turf.

Add the various options on offer, and it's easy to imagine a price tag approaching $400,000 USD.

2024 Cadillac Celestiq: Pricing in Canada?

As for the Canadian pricing, nothing has been announced yet, but we can guesstimate a price of between $400,000 and $500,000 CAD

The all-new 2024 Cadillac Celestiq Photo: Cadillac

From having seen the car, we can confirm it's as impressive as it is imposing. With a price like this, hand-assembly and an impressive level of customization, it’s armed to go to war in the ultra-luxury sedan segment.

Consumers will be the ultimate arbiters regarding this approach, but initial reactions have been excellent. Cadillac even reported that early owners were working to personalize their future ride. As is the case with all other hand-built models, it is possible to opt for different colours for the bodywork, interior leathers, rims and so on. What's more, Cadillac offers 115 different parts that can be 3D printed for even greater uniqueness.

Interior of 2024 Cadillac Celestiq Photo: Cadillac

The first Celestiq destined for customers will be assembled in December 2023 at the company's technical centre in Warren, Michigan. A special section of the facility has been designated the Artisan Center, and it will be reserved for producing this model.

Only six cars will be built at a time. Cadillac anticipates annual production of around 500 units. The automaker also has what it calls a “state-of-the-art facility” at Maison Vanderbilt, specially reserved for Celestiq customers to customize their cars.

The Celestiq is equipped with a 111-kWh Ultium battery, enough to provide an estimated range of 500 kilometers. Recharging capacity is up to 200 kW. Each axle is equipped with its own motor and, together, output is given at around 600 hp, while torque is in the region of 640 lb-ft. The 0-100 km/h sprint takes some 4.0 seconds.

The model also gets the latest version of GM's Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving system. According to the company, this will operate in 95 percent of driving scenarios in the USA and Canada. At present, the system can operate for some 644,000 km across the two countries.