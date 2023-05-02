- Subaru Canada has announced pricing for its 2024 Impreza model.

- The company's compact car has been completely redesigned for the new year.

- A total of four versions of the model will be offered to Canadian consumers.

For 2024 we'll get a new generation of the Subaru Impreza. The model was recently unveiled to the press and now the Canadian division of the Japanese company has just revealed the price range that awaits consumers here.

The offer will start with the Convenience variant, which will be offered starting at $26,795. This one gets the 2-liter 4-cylinder engine that develops 152 horsepower. It benefits from a seven-inch screen for the multimedia system, as well as dual-zone automatic climate control. Yes, it comes with heated seats.

Move up to the Touring model and the price goes up to $29,995. This time around, there's an 11.6-inch screen that sits vertically on the center console. Access to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is wireless, and passengers enjoy premium seats. The steering wheel is heated on this model.

2024 Subaru Impreza - Interior Photo: Subaru

With the RS variant, we find the 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine under the hood, this time able to offer 182 horsepower. This engine, like the other one, is combined with a continuously variable transmission (CVT). The price goes up to 31,795 dollars. The model features exterior styling with exclusive accents, and the wheels go from 17 to 18 inches with this livery. Inside, there are black cloth sport seats with red cloth side bolsters. This model also features aluminum alloy pedals and a 10-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.

Finally, the Sport Tech model, which is exclusive to the Canadian market, starts at $34,795. This time, leather is on board and on the technology side, you get the ultimate in navigation, SiriusXM satellite radio and even more safety features.

In fact, all Imprezas come with the next-generation EyeSight safety suite. This includes enhanced features such as collision avoidance with braking, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane keep assist and traffic alert.

And of course, all models benefit from Subaru's industry-leading constant mesh all-wheel drive.