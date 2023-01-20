Montreal 2023: 2024 Subaru Impreza Makes Canadian Debut

Photo: D.Boshouwers 2024 Subaru Impreza - Front

• The revised 2024 Subaru Impreza is making its Canadian debut at the 2023 Montreal Auto Show.

• Highlights of the sixth-generation Impreza include a new RS version and a bigger engine.

• The all-electric Subaru Solterra SUV is also present at the brand’s kiosk at the Montreal show.

We’d first seen it at the Los Angeles Auto Show last November, but now Subaru was at the 2023 Montreal Auto Show to give the 2024 Subaru Impreza its official Canadian baptism. Visitors at the show this week and next will thus be able to see the modified next version of the Impreza, notably the new RS version that you see here.

The 2024 Subaru Impreza will be available only in hatchback format, and the lineup now includes just four versions. Aside from the reborn RS model, there’s the Canadian only Sport-Tech version as well as the entry-level Convenience trim and the Touring version.

Physical changes to the model for its next generation are mild, but not non-existent. The 2024 Impreza gets a bigger front grille and a lightly sportier, more-aggressive stance, thanks in part to slimmer headlights. There are now roof-rail mounting points already in place. The offering also includes two new colour finishes, including the red one on display at Montreal’s Palais des congrès.

The interior has been given a redesign as well (we find the dashboard of the latest Legacy and Outback models) and been upgraded with more comfortable seating and, you guessed, new and improved tech.

Subaru has given the Impreza standard active torque split all-wheel-drive and an improved suspension system for 2024, as well as an adapted version of the WRX’s steering system. Subaru says the chassis is 10 percent stiffer as well.

RS, for performance

That ‘new’ RS edition – many will recall RS models in the Impreza lineup of years past – delivers the same enhancements as they did then, power output and performance levels boosted overall. The RS (and the Sport-Tech model) get the Legacy sedan’s 2.5L BOXER engine, rated for 182 hp and 178 lb-ft of torque, but there’s no model in the lineup giving you an option for a manual gearbox. A CVT is the only choice.

The RS gets larger brakes and rides on 18-inch alloy wheels, and of course it’s decked in RS badging, ersatz-carbon-fibre accents outside and contrasting red stitching, alloy pedals and a black headliner inside. The LED headlights are upgraded, and there’s a premium Harmon-Kardon audio system added inside.

Other variants of the 2024 Impreza work with the returning 2.0L engine, generating up to 152 hp and 145 lb-ft of torque. Subaru has also increased the size of the gas tank, which can now hold 63 litres compared to 50 before.

Tech updates

The Impreza now comes with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration and a wireless charging pad, as well an option to increase touchscreen size to 11.2 inches. The new fourth-generation EyeSight system and the DriverFocus system are now included. The latter aims to monitor drivers’ attention level by monitoring their eyes especially.

We can expect further news on pricing and launch date for the 2024 Subaru Impreza over the next few months.

Note that Subaru has also brought its upcoming Solterra EV to the 2023 Montreal Auto Show.