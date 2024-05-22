• Here are our Auto123 Top Picks for 2024, in the sports car categories.

Each year, Auto123 selects its favourite vehicles in a host of distinct categories. As the categories evolve, so does the way we honour the industry's best models.

This year, we're adopting a new and improved formula. Rather than picking just one winner, we’re presenting you with what the auto journalists making up our jury have identified as the top three vehicles in each segment.

This time, we're talking about sports cars. The universe encompassing these models is a broad one; you'll find a bit of everything in there, from the little MX-5 at around $40,000 to a Porsche 911 Sport Classic at over $300,000. And there's something for everyone, from small 3-cylinder engines to thundering V8s.

That's why we've created three groups here. First, sports cars with 3- or 4-cylinder engines. Then, those with engines of 5 cylinders or more, but sold for less than $80,000. Finally, those also equipped with engines of at least 5 cylinders, but priced over $80,000.

Which is a way of ensuring we’re comparing apples with apples, or rather, so we avoid comparing apples with oranges.

The best sports cars (3 or 4 cylinders)

The last 10 years have seen a proliferation of sporty models equipped with smaller engines. The evolved Ford Mustang is a fine example. In its recent history, it offered V8 and V6 power, but no 4-cylinder. Add to this the sporty variants of common models such as the Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla, and you now have a well-fed segment of sports cars powered by smaller engines.

There are some interesting propositions in this group of vehicles, but three models caught the eye of our reviewers: the Hyundai Elantra N, Mazda MX-5 and Volkswagen's Golf GTI/Golf R duo.

The Elantra N benefited from the expertise of Albert Biermann, the man behind BMW's recent M versions. That alone should convince you to take this car for a spin. Its 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine is certainly powerful at 276 hp, but it's its balance and chassis work when pushed, as well as its braking, that are truly impressive.

As for the MX-5, do we need to praise it yet again? This car is the very definition of therapy, as it makes you forget all your problems and puts a smile on your face. Compare it to a fine wine.

With the duo offered by Volkswagen, you have two extraordinary machines. The GTI offers plenty of power at 241 hp, but the R, with its all-wheel drive and 315 hp, is hard to resist.

Our Top Picks in this category thus include a sedan, a convertible and a hatchback. Quite something when you think about it.

The best sports cars (5-cylinder and over, under $80,000)

The category of sports cars with 5-cylinder engines and more includes other types of vehicles, namely more powerful, but also more expensive. In fact, there are so many models to choose from that we thought it wise to divide them into two groups, based on price. It's hard to fairly size up an Acura TLX Type S versus a Porsche 911.

Thus, considering models priced at no more than $80,000 (before taxes and fees), we have three models that all agreed on: the Acura TLX Type S, BMW M2 and Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing.

With the TLX Type S, you get a car that's perfectly balanced, yet civilized, with a superior level of comfort and proven reliability. The quality of assembly is also a benchmark. Power is decent at 355 hp, but you don't buy this car simply for its raw performance; it represents a very attractive whole.

BMW’s M2 offers exquisite driving pleasure. Its 3.0L turbocharged inline-6 delivers 453 hp and 550 lb-ft of torque, an extraordinary level of performance for a small car. The result is a 0-100 km/h time of 4.1 seconds, a time worthy of the major leagues. The styling of the model has its detractors, but as more than one clever auto-obsessed wag as quipped, once you’re inside, you forget about the outside.

As for the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing, one test drive is all it takes to confirm that Cadillac has delivered a beast in a tuxedo here. This more discreet-looking car offers more horsepower than the BMW M2 (472) and 445 lb-ft of torque, the fruit of the labours of a twin-turbocharged 3.6L V6. It too can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 4.1 seconds, so there.

The best sports cars (5-cylinder and more, over $80,000)

When it comes to cars equipped with 5-cylinder engines or more, and priced at over $80,000, the choice is as vast as it is hard to make for lovers of sporty cars. Note that we haven't included exotic cars in this category, because sports models priced at $300,000 or $400,000 are just a different class of vehicle.

And which products made it into our top three?

First up is the Cadillac CT-5-V Blackwing. General Motors' luxury division pulled off a minor miracle with the CT4-V Blackwing, so imagine the bigger, V8-powered model. Here, the festival of power is pushed to 668 hp and 659 lb-ft of torque, for incredible results. We're talking about a 0-100 km/h time of 3.6 seconds with the automatic transmission, and 3.8 seconds with the manual. Yes, you can drive a sporty Cadillac with three pedals. The joy.

The other two models in our trio are Porsche creations: the 718 Boxster/718 Cayman duo, and the legendary 911. These cars need no introduction, as they represent the pinnacle of motoring.

The question is whether you want your super sports car to have two or four doors.