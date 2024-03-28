2024 Toyota Mirai: Details and Pricing Announced

The 2024 Toyota Mirai hydrogen-powered sedan gets a few tweaks for the new year. This year's model is offered in a single version (XLE) featuring a few extra goodies compared to the outgoing edition. The starting price is $54,350 in Canada.

One of the new elements is the introduction of an exterior colour called Elemental Silver. The vehicle also sports the new "Beyond Zero" emblem, symbolizing Toyota's goal of not only achieving carbon neutrality, but surpassing it.

The Mirai stands out for its range of up to 647 km, offering a zero-emission mobility solution with a refuelling time of around five minutes. This performance is made possible by Toyota's hydrogen fuel cell technology, enabling the vehicle to function as an electrically propulsed car, without the need for recharging via an electrical outlet.

The only catch, of course, is that there are still very few places where you can refuel.

The exterior design of the Mirai, inspired by coupé sedans, combines dynamism and elegance, with a long hood and plunging roofline.

The interior accommodates the driver and four passengers, offering a quiet cabin equipped with Toyota's latest multimedia technologies, including a 12.3-inch touchscreen and a JBL premium audio system.

In terms of safety, the Mirai 2024 benefits from the TSS 3.0 (Toyota Safety Sense 3.0) suite and other features such as the Blind Spot Monitor and Intelligent Clearance Sensor. New features such as Traffic Jam Assist and Lane Change Assist come as standard this year.

The 2024 Mirai XLE starts at $54,350 in Canada, with an estimated price of $57,333, including various fees such as registration, but excluding taxes. Availability is confirmed at Toyota dealerships in Quebec and British Columbia.