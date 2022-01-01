Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
2024 Toyota Tacoma: New Rumours Fly

The Toyota Tacoma remains one of the most important vehicles in the Toyota lineup. It still has a huge following, and that following swears by it. The model is due for an update, however. The current truck, which launched in 2015 as a 2016 model, is aging. We know that the next version is in development, and that it’s due for the 2024 model-year. 

That of course makes for fertile ground for speculation and rumours, especially since Toyota has managed to keep details of the next generation largely secret. Recently, a new video shared by the YouTube channel The Fast Lane Truck added some interesting information that perked our ears up.

For starters, a source familiar with the facts told the outlet that the upcoming Tacoma will offer two powertrains. In addition to a 2.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine (which delivers 265 hp and 309 lb-ft of torque with the Highlander SUV), there will be a hybrid variant that also features a 2.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder, but working in tandem with an electric motor. 

This powertrain setup already serves other models in the Toyota range, including the Lexus RX. In that case, it’s good for about 366 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque, which could prove very interesting for the Tacoma. A slightly less powerful variant of this configuration is found in the new Toyota Crown, this time for 340 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque. 

Whatever the specifics, we can expect a gain in power. The current Tacoma is equipped with a 3.5L V6 offering 278 hp and 265 lb-ft of torque. 

Design-wise, we can expect a truck that borrows the signature of the new Tundra, with which the Tundra will share a modular structure. The same goes for the interior, where we can expect to discover a fundamentally different and heavily updated environment. 

Also revealed is that a new Trailhunter variant will also be introduced, taking the off-road capabilities of the pickup to another level. 

Again, this is all just speculation at the moment, but the fact that more specific information is starting to leak out means that we’re getting closer to the presentation of the model. It's being tested right now, and when it's seen, it's highly camouflaged so you can't see the new design. 

We'll be watching for the arrival of the next generation of the Toyota Tacoma sometime in 2023.

