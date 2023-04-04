Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
The Next Toyota Tacoma Will Be Offered in Hybrid Configuration

The current generation of the Tacoma pickup was introduced in 2015.

•    The next generation of the Tacoma will include a hybrid variant.

•    The model year of the next Tacoma will be 2024, which suggests a presentation this year.

•    It’s not known yet what engine the manufacturer plans for the hybrid version of its Tacoma.

Toyota said last week that we could expect more details about the new generation of the Tacoma pickup today. The automaker did provide one new detail today, and only one. But it’s a significant one: the next model will be offered in hybrid configuration. 

A new teaser image shared by Toyota tells the story. On the right side of the tailgate, at the bottom, we see "i-Force Max", which is the name given to the hybrid engine that powers the group's other pickup, the Tundra. To make sure everyone understands, the company calls the engine in the upcoming Tacoma “electrifying” in its press release. 

2024 Toyota Tacoma - i-Force Max badging
2024 Toyota Tacoma - i-Force Max badging
Photo: Toyota

What remains to be seen is the identity of the engine of this hybrid powertrain. Will it be the same turbocharged V6 that powers the Tundra, or will we be offered another solution, a naturally aspirated V6 or a turbocharged 4-cylinder, for example? Certainly, the 437 hp and 583 lb-ft of torque offered by the Tundra's turbo V6 would be rather excessive for the Tacoma. Fun, sure, but maybe dangerous too. 

It will be interesting to see what the company comes up with. 

The shared image also shows the tailgate carrying the TRD Pro badge, which confirms – no surprise there - that the next Tacoma will get such a version. 

Toyota also confirmed that the model-year of the new Tacoma will indeed be 2024, which means that the next generation will be introduced later this year, and that we should be able to test drive it before the end of December, in principle. 

Stay tuned.

