New York 2024: 2025 Kia K4 Compact Sedan Revealed

New York, NY - Today under the bright lights of the 2024 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS) Kia debuted the K4 compact sedan, marking the first time Kia’s latest styling language has made its way to a Kia sedan after making waves on the likes of the Kia Niro, Sorento and even the EV9.

The all-new 2025 Kia K4, in profile Photo: Kia

Design of the 2025 Kia K4

There is indeed a clear connection between those models and the K4 when you consider the front fascia. More specifically, the headlights have multiple bulbs, the LED DRLs wrap around the leading hood edges and a single horizontal chrome strip connects those atop the patented Tiger Face grille.

The two-tone chrome/black grille and its detailing are right on as well. But then down the side of the K4 comes the C-pillar, which joins the rear side windows in an odd fashion. It’s as if they took the upper part of the vehicle – the greenhouse, if you will – and nested it within the rest of the body. The result is a sedan that looks very much like a grand touring hatchback shape, a theme started by the Stinger back in 2018.

2025 Kia K4, front Photo: D.Heyman

It’s all part of a design language that Kia calls – wait for it – “Twist Logic” – which definitely lives up to its name as you try and understand what it means. Slightly clearer is something Kia calls “Opposites United”, which speaks to the way the roofline and body mesh.

Another aspect of the design are the flares around all four wheels, providing a widebody shape that echoes something Dodge tried with the Charger back in 1970, referred to as a “coke bottle shape” at the time.

Around back we see more of the modern Kia design language with a full-width taillight bar as well as drop-down vertical taillights the likes of which are clearly reminiscent of the bottom halves of the items found on the EV9. It’s mostly a good look, although the taillight bar could sit a little higher on the rear fascia.

Powertrains of the 2025 Kia K4

Underneath it all we find a selection of two engines: a 2.0L naturally aspirated 4-cylinder is the base choice, and it’s good for 147 hp and 132 lb-ft of torque, sent to the front wheels via an intelligent variable automatic transmission, which is Kia’s “smart” take on the continuously variable transmission.

A 1.6-litre turbocharged engine is also available, and it makes 190 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque with the help of an 8-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. This engine comes on the GT-Line model, which also gets the benefit of a multi-link rear suspension for better handling through the bends.

Interior of 2025 Kia K4 Photo: Kia

Interior of the 2025 Kia K4

Inside, it comes as little surprise that a digital gauge cluster and matching infotainment display as that kind of thing is becoming more commonplace. That said, the K4 is the first vehicle in the non-luxury compact sedan segment to get that setup. That’s right: the Honda Civic, Mazda3, Toyota Corolla, Hyundai Elantra – none offer it as of yet.

The display is slick-looking, with glossy graphics and a combined 30 inches of digital instrumentation. The content changes with automative over-the-air updates and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come as standard. Harman Kardon audio is available, and it can be made easier to hear thanks to available noise-reducing windshield glass.

The exterior may be a combination of flowing surfaces and sharp edges, but the interior styling is more squared off and upright, putting everything clearly within your line of site and making for easily-accessible controls. The way the instrument/infotainment displays join the lower valance above the gear lever also fits the “Opposites United” logic, looking a little like those off-centre Tetris pieces. It’s a neat design that, in the driver’s seat, feels ensconcing and open at the same time.

The 2025 Kia K4 will start arriving in dealers in the second half of 2024; expect pricing closer to then.

2025 Kia K4, wheel Photo: D.Heyman