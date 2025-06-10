• Auto123 reviews the 2025 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Black Edition.

The Outlander PHEV is a standout in the plug-in hybrid SUV category. It has long been a sales record-holder and world leader, playing a significant role in popularizing PHEV technology in Canada and beyond. This best-seller returns for 2025, ready to defend its title with well-equipped versions, including the Black Edition (or GT NOIR). I took this version for a spin to assess its real-world performance and everyday usability and to understand what continues to make it such a success in our market.

2025 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV – What’s new?

The 2025 model builds on the success of the recently introduced current generation. The main new feature of the tested version is the Black Edition (GT NOIR) styling package. This package includes black 20-inch wheels, black grille, black mirrors and black "Outlander" badging on the hood.

It also has specific interior details, such as black headlining and gray stitching. The GT NOIR also has top-of-the-line features, including semi-aniline leather seats with a massage function.

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV 2025 - Photo 3/4 avant | Photo: K. Soltani

Design of the 2025 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV: 8.0/10

Inside: The first two rows of the cabin are spacious and offer an excellent level of comfort, which I particularly appreciated. The layout is modern with a large digital display for the driver. The materials in this GT NOIR version are of good quality. The front seats have a basic massage function, which is a nice feature. The third row is ideal for young children on short trips.

Outside: The Black Edition gives the car a sportier and more elegant look. Those who dislike chrome will be happy to know that the shiny accents, which can appear flashy, are replaced by a distinctive black finish. Examples of these accents are the "Dynamic Shield" grille surround, window trim and rocker panels. This is in addition to the black 20-inch wheels, mirrors, and "Outlander" badge on the hood.

Note that the main Mitsubishi logo (the three diamonds) on the grille retains its chrome finish, creating a focal point. These black elements contrast superbly with certain body colors. The overall look is reminiscent of Range Rovers, but with the added benefit of a reputation for superior reliability backed by Mitsubishi's exceptional 10-year powertrain and battery warranty.

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV 2025 - Vue intérieure | Photo: K. Soltani

Technology in the 2025 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV – 7,0/10

The Outlander PHEV is well-equipped, especially in higher trim levels like the GT NOIR. It has a 9-inch central touchscreen, which could be larger by some current standards, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as an impressive 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. MI-PILOT Assist driving aids, such as adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist, are available on premium versions. Mitsubishi Connect offers remote services.

Beyond the clear information provided by the screens, PHEV energy management is facilitated by dedicated controls on the centre console. These include a button to activate single-pedal driving, called "Innovative Pedal" by Mitsubishi. This feature is practical for maximizing regeneration and simplifying city driving. There’s also an "EV" button next to it to select electric energy management modes: EV priority, backup, or battery recharge. These quick access controls enhance the driver's control over the hybrid system.

Powertrain of the 2025 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV - 8.5/10

The heart of the Outlander is its plug-in hybrid system. It combines a 2.4L, 4-cylinder, Atkinson-cycle engine with two electric motors, one on each axle. This setup delivers a combined 248 hp and 332 lb.-ft. of torque. Power is adequate and acceleration is lively, especially in electric mode. Mitsubishi's Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) system comes standard and offers excellent traction and stability in all conditions — a real plus in Quebec.

According to Mitsubishi, the 2025 Outlander PHEV can reach 135 km/h in 100-percent electric mode.

| Photo: K.Soltani

Driving the 2025 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV - 8.5/10

Where the 2025 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV surprised me most, was out on the road. The smoothness and serenity it provides while driving are impressive. Rather than looking for exaggerated sportiness, it relies on a balance perfectly suited to real-world use. Acceleration, even in 100-percent electric mode, is lively and reassuring. While it doesn't provide the intense burst of power found in some high-performance EVs, the thrust is linear, immediate, and ample enough to merge into traffic, pass other vehicles, or simply drive with ease without ever feeling underpowered. When the gas engine kicks in, the transition is almost imperceptible.

The combination of smoothness, silence (especially in electric mode) and calibrated responsiveness makes it exceptionally well-suited for everyday use. Whether you're commuting, shopping, taking the kids to school, or going on a weekend getaway, this vehicle adapts easily to any situation.

Electric mode lets you zip along silently while the comfortable ride effectively filters out road imperfections. The ability to use one-pedal driving ("Innovative Pedal") via the dedicated button further adds to the ease of urban driving by maximizing regenerative braking.

Regenerative braking is effective itself, and its intensity can be adjusted using the steering wheel–mounted paddles for maximum energy recovery.

As mentioned in the title, I insist on a realistic range estimate. Why is this so important? Because we have all experienced or heard about the frustration of owning an electrified vehicle whose displayed range seems to melt away like snow in the sun. Sometimes, 5, 10, or even 20 km of range disappear much faster than the distance actually covered. This creates frustration and a lack of confidence in the range advertised by the onboard computer for a given journey.

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV 2025 - Logo PHEV | Photo: K. Soltani

Range and/or consumption

The official electric range announced by Mitsubishi Canada for the 2025 model is 61 km. However, during my personal test drive in favorable temperature conditions for a battery (around 5 to 6 degrees Celsius outside), I managed to cover 71 km in all-electric mode before the battery ran out. I did this by adopting a flexible driving style and making judicious use of regenerative braking.

After my 527-km test drive, disciplined daily recharging and judicious use of EV mode enabled me to record an average fuel consumption of 3.3L/100 km. This figure is all the more impressive given that my daily journeys frequently exceeded 70 km, necessitating the use of the combustion engine. Furthermore, by maximizing electric mode for daily trips, I found it easy to maintain an average fuel consumption of less than 4.0L/100 km weekly.

For comparison, Natural Resources Canada officially rates the vehicle at 3.6 L/100 km in combined mode (electricity + gasoline) and 9.0L/100 km in gasoline-only mode.

2025 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV pricing in Canada

The MSRP price range for the 2025 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV in Canada is from $48,698 for the entry-level ES S-AWC to $60,598 for the GT NOIR S-AWC (before freight, preparation and taxes).

Here are some answers to your questions about the 2025 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV.

What is the actual electric range of the Outlander PHEV?

Officially, it's 61 km. What’s more, my experience has shown that the range indicator is very accurate and reliable, unlike those of competing vehicles.

How long does it take to recharge the battery o the Outlander PHEV?

Allow around 6.5 hours for a full charge on a Level 2 (240V) terminal. The Outlander PHEV has the added benefit of being compatible with DC fast charging stations (CHAdeMO), which enables an 80-percent charge in about 38 minutes.

However, charging speed on a Level 2 (240V) terminal is limited to 3.7 kW by its onboard charger. This translates to a full recharge time of about 6.5 hours, which may seem slow.

Is the Outlander PHEV cheaper than the Toyota RAV4 Prime?

The Outlander PHEV has seven seats, compared with five for the RAV4 Prime, which could be a deciding factor for some families. Its S-AWC system is also highly regarded. However, the 2024/2025 RAV4 Prime (become RAV4 PHEV) offers a slightly longer official electric range (around 68 km).

| Photo: K.Soltani

The final word

The 2025 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Édition Noire (GT NOIR) showcases the inherent qualities of this plug-in hybrid SUV, including exceptional comfort, notable silence in electric mode, impressive real-world energy efficiency and a reliable electric range estimate that inspires confidence in everyday use. Its modern look, particularly in black, and its ability to seat seven passengers (although the rear seats are spare) are undeniable assets.

Admittedly, the GT NOIR we tested costs nearly $61,000, and its Level 2 charging system is modest (3.7 kW). However, a glance at comparable luxury PHEV SUVs (Lexus RX, BMW X5, and Volvo XC90) reveals that they easily cost $25,000 more. The Outlander GT NOIR offers near-luxury features without the truly luxurious price tag.

That said, many buyers will certainly find the best value for money in the lower versions (ES, SE, and LE), which retain the essentials: an excellent PHEV system, S-AWC all-wheel drive and a practical electric range. These versions are much more accessible, starting at $48,698.

