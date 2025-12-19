Mitsubishi has confirmed that updates are coming for the 2026 Outlander PHEV. We now know the all-electric range for this plug-in hybrid SUV: 72 kilometers, according to data provided by Natural Resources Canada.

This is a significant increase over the 61 kilometers offered by the 2025 model.

On January 13, Mitsubishi will unveil the 2026 Outlander PHEV for the first time in North America at a private event held in conjunction with the Montreal Auto Show. Given that Quebec accounts for roughly 40% of Mitsubishi's sales in Canada, it is no coincidence that the manufacturer chose Montreal for the unveiling. Further technical details will be presented at that time.

Lower fuel consumption

Based on information released by Natural Resources Canada, Auto123 notes that the 2026 Outlander PHEV’s fuel consumption has been improved compared to the 2025 model. In combined driving with a depleted battery, the 2025 Outlander PHEV consumed 9.0 L/100 km.

Under the same conditions, the 2026 model will consume 8.6 L/100 km. Not only will it travel further in electric mode, but it will also be more energy-efficient in hybrid mode.

The federal agency's data also indicates that the Outlander PHEV will continue to be powered by a 2.4L four-cylinder engine, as is the case with the current model.

Nissan Rogue PHEV: Outclassed upon arrival?

Mitsubishi introduced the second-generation Outlander PHEV in 2023. For 2026, Mitsubishi is sharing that current technology with Nissan, allowing the Japanese brand to launch the Rogue PHEV. However, with only a single trim available and less range than Mitsubishi’s updated model, the 2026 Rogue PHEV risks being outclassed by the new 2026 Outlander PHEV immediately.

Pricing and availability

For the moment, Canadian pricing and dealership arrival dates for the 2026 Outlander PHEV are unknown; this information will be released at a later date.

In the meantime, the current Outlander PHEV continues to offer a lineup of seven trims, with a base MSRP of $48,698. Under the Quebec government's Roulez vert program, it qualifies for a $2,000 subsidy until December 31.