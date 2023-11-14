Los Angeles, CA - The 2025 Toyota Crown Signia SUV made its official debut tonight, the automaker confirming a second Crown model for North America, after the Crown sedan introduced last year. The Signia is set to debut on our continent next year.

In an SUV lineup that already includes the RAV4, Venza and Highlander as middle children between the Corolla Cross and the Grand Highlander, one might wonder what space is reserved for the new Crown Signia. Just what audience is this new Crown Signia crossover going after, without it cannibalizing sales of its siblings?

As it happens, a Toyota representative confirmed to Auto123 that reports of the Venza being retired are correct. In both Canada and the U.S., 2024 will be the Venza's last year.

Which explains some things, because the approach with the Crown Signia appears not dissimilar to that taken with the Venza, both models putting forth hybridity and premium style and comfort as major selling points. We can see the Crown line being the prestige branch of the current Toyota family.

2025 Toyota Crown Signia, three-quarters rear Photo: Toyota

In terms of design we’re talking about a less boxy shape than the RAV4 – squint at the images and you could almost see the Crown Signia as a wagon, though one that offers an elevated ride. Its stance is wide and the model rides on 21-inch wheels. The SUV leads with Toyota’s Hammerhead front end featuring distinctive DRLs and headlamps. Above and heading backward,s the long roofline helps create that quasi-wagon feel.

Exterior colour options include Storm Cloud, Oxygen White and Black, as well as a tone-two design that matches a black roof with either Finish Line Red, Bronze Age, Storm Cloud and Oxygen White. Whatever your choice, it can be matched with either a Saddle Tan or Black interior.

Explained Cyril Dimitris, VP of Toyota Canada, “we’re excited to expand the legendary Toyota Crown from a single model into a family of prestige electrified vehicles… The Crown Signia builds on all the best attributes of the Crown by adding more functionality and versatility, making it a perfect partner for active Canadians seeking the performance, amenities and quality of a premium Toyota vehicle.”

2025 Toyota Crown Signia, profile Photo: Toyota

All hybrid, all the time

Like the Venza, the Crown Signia will come exclusively with a hybrid powertrain. As such, combined fuel consumption rating as provided by Toyota is an impressive 6.5L/100 km. The model has standard all-wheel drive (electronic on-demand), with a dedicated rear electric motor on the rear axle, and output from the hybrid powertrain is 243 hp. Towing capacity is given as 2,700 lb.

The Canadian market is getting only the one trim, the Crown Signia Limited. The model comes with seats trimmed in textured leather, bronze-colour trim here and there and colour-matched, soft-touch panels on the dashboard and the doors. The lower central console features a vertical slot for wireless smartphone charging and a storage space. On the dash, there’s a full-colour driver data cluster and to its right, a floating-style 12.3 inch infotainment touchscreen.

Toyota confirmed to us the Crown Signia will arrive at Canadian Toyota dealerships in the summer of 2024. We’ll have ot wait and see about the pricing.

2025 Toyota Crown Signia, interior Photo: Toyota