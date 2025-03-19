Those behind the World Car of the Year (World Car) awards have announced the finalists for the 2025 trophies, in six different categories.

The winners in each of those categories will be announced at the upcoming New York Auto Show, taking place in mid-April. Here are the three finalists in each category:

The BMX X3 | Photo: World Car Awards

2025 World Car of the Year

- BMX X3

- Hyundai Inster/Casper Electric

- Kia EV3

The Kia EV3 | Photo: World Car Awards

2025 World Electric Vehicle of the Year

- Hyundai Inster/Casper Electric

- Kia EV3

- Porsche Macan EV

The Porsche Macan | Photo: World Car Awards

2025 World Luxury Car of the Year

- Porsche Macan

- Porsche Panamera

- Volvo EX90

The BMW M5 | Photo: World Car Awards

2025 World Performance Car of the Year

- BMW M5

- Porsche 911 Carrera GTS

- Porsche Taycan Turbo GT

The Mini Cooper SE | Photo: World Car Awards

2025 World Urban Car of the Year

- BYD Seagull/Dolphin Mini

- Hyundai Inster/Casper Electric

- Mini Cooper SE

The Volkswagen ID.Buzz | Photo: World Car Awards

2025 World Car Design of the Year

- Kia EV3

- Toyota Land Cruiser

- Volkswagen ID.Buzz

As you can see, Korean manufacturers and Porsche are prominent among the finalists this year.

It should be noted that the World Car awards are among the most prestigious awarded annually. They are the result of votes by 96 journalists from around the world.

This year’s edition of the New York Auto Show will be its 125th. Auto123 will be there of course, so be sure to check back with us for all the details on the announcement of the awards winners during the show's press day, April 16th.