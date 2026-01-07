The World Car Awards has unveiled its list of finalists for 2026, and here’s the first takeaway: Big American brands are almost totally absent from the title contenders across all categories.

And as the American automotive industry goes through a period of transition and renewal, it’s hard not to see that feeble representation as a strong message.

Since 2004

Every spring since 2004, the World Car of the Year awards have honoured, on a global scale, the year’s most accomplished vehicles. For the 2026 edition, the jury — composed of 98 journalists from 33 countries, including several Canadians — has begun by selecting 10 finalists for the overall World Car of the Year. The list this year is diverse but it dominated by Korean brands with a strong German flavour as well.

Historically, the names Ford, General Motors and Chrysler figured regularly in the final 10. Not this year, and their absence reflects the rise of Asian and European automakers that have invested massively in electric and hybrid platforms.

North America isn’t completely absent. In the World Luxury Car category, the Cadillac Vistiq is among the finalists. In the World Performance Car category, the Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray stands out as the sole American representative.

| Photo: World Car Awards

2026 finalists by ‘World Car of the Year’ category

In total, experts evaluate nominations across six distinct categories.

The 2026 World Car of the Year award will go to one of these 10 vehicles:

• Audi Q5 / SQ5

• BMW iX3

• BYD Seal 6 DM-i

• Hyundai Ioniq 9

• Hyundai Palisade

• Kia EV4

• Kia EV5

• Mercedes-Benz CLA

• Nissan LEAF

• Toyota RAV4

Cadillac Vistiq | Photo: D.Rufiange

Here are the finalists for the World Luxury Car category:

• Audi A6 e-tron / S6 e-tron

• Audi A6 / S6

• Cadillac Vistiq

• Lucid Gravity

• Volvo ES90

And for the World Performance Car award:

• BMW M2 CS

• Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray

• Land Rover Defender OCTA

• Hyundai Ioniq 6 N

• Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro

Hyundai Ioniq 9 | Photo: D.Boshouwers

In the World Electric Vehicle category, the five finalists are these:

• Audi A6 e-tron / S6 e-tron

• BMW iX3

• Hyundai Ioniq 9

• Mercedes-Benz CLA

• Nissan LEAF

The World Urban Car category is down to the following models:

• Alfa Romeo Junior

• Baojun Yep Plus / Chevrolet Spark EUV

• Firefly

• Hyundai Venue

• Wuling Binguo / Ari Poly

Kia PV5 | Photo: Kia

Finally, the winner of the World Car Design of the Year award will be decided by a separate jury of five design professionals. Their finalists are:

• Firefly

• Kia PV5

• Lynk & Co 08

• Mazda 6e / EZ-6

• Volvo ES90

The awards ceremony with its announcement of the winners takes place at the New York International Auto Show this coming April.

Nissan LEAF | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Audi A6 e-tron | Photo: M.Crépault

Toyota RAV4 | Photo: Toyota

Kia EV4 | Photo: D.Boshouwers