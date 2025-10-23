Nissan Canada is maintaining its pause on importing three U.S.-made models, but is betting on its flagship luxury SUV, the Infiniti QX60.

Despite the 25-percent tariffs imposed by the United States on vehicles exported to Canada, Nissan Canada has quietly resumed importing the new 2026 Infiniti QX60, assembled in Smyrna, Tennessee.

The first units of the updated model crossed the border in October, amid a tense trade environment that is disrupting supply chains and forcing automakers to rethink their production strategies.

A selective approach for Infiniti

While the Nissan Pathfinder, Murano, and Frontier have been on pause since May, the Japanese automaker's Canadian subsidiary has chosen a different approach for the Infiniti QX60, the luxury brand's best-selling model here.

According to Nissan Canada spokesperson Didier Marsaud, the QX60 having undergone a significant update for 2026 justifies importing limited volumes, even with the additional costs related to the tariffs.

A crucial model for the brand in Canada

The Infiniti QX60 is the pillar of the brand's sales in Canada, accounting for more than half of total deliveries in 2024 (3,342 units). However, sales figures have plummeted this year: only 1,570 units were sold by the end of the third quarter, a drop of nearly 35 percent, all attributable to trade tensions.

New styling and new, higher pricing

For 2026, the QX60 receives a redesigned front end, with an enlarged grille and a revised front bumper, giving it a more imposing look.

The starting price, however, climbs to $70,498, including destination fees—a notable increase from the $63,897 asked for the 2025 model.

A tariff war with lasting repercussions

Recall that the trade conflict between Washington and Ottawa erupted in April when the United States imposed 25-percent punitive tariffs on Canadian vehicles, leading to an equivalent response from the federal government.

In this context, Nissan is trying to protect its margins while maintaining a presence in the luxury market, betting on the loyalty of Infiniti customers to absorb the extra cost.