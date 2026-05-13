2027 Infiniti QX65 Priced Starting at $66,945 in Canada

Infiniti Canada has released pricing for its all-new 2027 QX65. The fastback-style luxury SUV is slated to arrive in Infiniti showrooms across the country early this summer, and when it does it will enter a competitive segment armed with a starting MSRP of $66,945 CAD. Include the fees and the price of entry for the base model QX65 is $70,509.

See: 2027 Infiniti QX65 First Drive Review: High Hopes

Three distinct grades

The 2027 lineup consists of three trim levels, each using the same powertrain, a 268-hp Variable Compression Turbo (VC-Turbo) engine paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission and standard Intelligent All-Wheel Drive. Output is pegged at 268 hp and 286 lb-ft of torque.

2027 QX65 Luxe ($66,945 CAD MSRP) - Focuses on standard connectivity and driver aids. It counts dual 12.3-inch displays with Google built-in, wireless smartphone integration, a panoramic sunroof and the ProPILOT Assist safety suite among its standard features.

2027 QX65 Sport ($69,945) - The middle tier emphasizes visual presence through gloss black exterior accents and unique wheel designs. It also introduces a 16-speaker Klipsch premium audio system to the cabin.

2027 QX65 Autograph ($76,245) - The flagship of the series, it elevates the interior with semi-aniline leather seating, massaging front seats and open-pore wood trim. Audio is further upgraded to a 20-speaker Klipsch Reference Premiere system.

2027 QX65 Autograph w/Tech Package ($80,445) – Ups the ante in terms of driver assistance. It includes ProPILOT Assist 2.1, which enables hands-off highway driving under specific conditions. It also features a refined 3D Around View Monitor with a virtual "spin" capability, allowing drivers to rotate their viewpoint of the vehicle’s exterior via the infotainment screen.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Competitors of the 2027 Infiniti QX65