Cadillac Crosses 100,000 EV Sales Milestone in U.S.

| Photo: Cadillac

In a relatively short four-year span, Cadillac has successfully repositioned itself from a traditional purveyor of land yachts to a legitimate contender in the luxury electric vehicle (EV) space in North America. Duncan Aldred, GM’s senior VP and president of North America, recently announced that the brand has officially surpassed 100,000 total EV sales in the U.S.

Canadian success has followed along the same lines, Cadillac having sold an estimated 10,600 EVs to date in a market roughly one-tenth the size of the American one. One difference is that the compact-sized Optiq, launched in 2024, accounts for a higher percentage of sales in Canada than it does south of the border, where the midsize Lyriq continues to lead the way.

We should point out that virtually all sales on both sides of the border consist of SUVs, the only exception being a few units of the bespoke – and extremely expensive – Celestiq sedan.

Cadillac Lyriq | Photo: D.Boshouwers

A rapidly expanding portfolio

The road to 100 grand began in 2022 with the launch of the Lyriq midsize luxury crossover, which remains the brand's volume leader. Since then, Cadillac has executed a blitz of new model releases and now covers nearly every luxury SUV segment. The current portfolio includes:

• Optiq – An entry-level compact SUV;

– An entry-level compact SUV; • Lyriq – The family breadwinner;

– The family breadwinner; • Vistiq and Escalade IQ – Three-row offerings for families and affluent buyers;

and – Three-row offerings for families and affluent buyers; • Celestiq – A hand-built, ultra-luxury halo sedan;

– A hand-built, ultra-luxury halo sedan; • V-Series – High-performance variants of the Lyriq and Optiq.

In 2025 alone, Cadillac sold nearly 50,000 EVs in its home market —roughly half of its total cumulative volume — demonstrating a significant acceleration in consumer demand, even in the midst of a turbulent period for EVs in the U.S.

Cadillac Lyriq-V | Photo: Cadillac

Poaching buyers

Also noteworthy is the source of the customers that have brought the luxury brand from 0 to 100,000 all-electric vehicles sold in under five years. According to Cadillac, approximately 75 percent of its EV buyers are completely new to the brand. These conquest customers are trading in vehicles from established luxury heavyweights like Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi and Lexus for a Caddy EV. The brand has also picked up a number of defecting Tesla owners driven into its arms by the actions of a certain Elon Musk.

What explains this high defection rate? It could be down to Cadillac’s strategy of blending traditional luxury with modern technology — such as maintaining Apple CarPlay and Android Auto despite broader GM shifts —resonating with a younger, tech-focused demographic. Some of the brand’s rivals have also been slower to deliver options across several segments than Cadillac.

Cadillac Vistiq | Photo: D.Rufiange

A shifting market landscape

Cadillac’s 4.4-percent EV market share currently leads several German and Japanese rivals. In the first quarter of 2026, the brand sold over 9,500 EVs, which represents nearly 20-percent growth and which puts the company in the distinct minority compared to most other carmakers, selling over 9,500 units. Obviously, that total still represents just a small fragment of the market share controlled by Tesla (which sold 100,000 EVs just in Q1 of this year), but it’s coming close to making of Cadillac the best of the rest.

Close, but not quite. The brand faces stiff competition from startups like Lucid and especially Rivian, which currently holds a higher market share (4.8 percent) and is preparing to launch more affordable models.

There are other challenges as well, including the current U.S. administration that continues to demonstrate hostility to electrification, and a domestic EV market that has clearly softened in the past 18 months. While Cadillac was originally slated to go all-electric by 2030, the company recently adjusted its plans to continue developing internal combustion engines alongside its EVs to satisfy diverse consumer needs.