For 2026, Nissan Canada is again lowering the price of the Ariya, an all-electric crossover.

While the Ariya is practically unchanged in Canada for the 2026 model-year, the manufacturer is adjusting pricing downward. The price drops range between $3,000 and $4,600, depending on the version. At the same time, Nissan is also taking the opportunity to revise the version names in the catalog.

2026 Nissan Ariya – Versions and pricing in Canada

The SL e-4orce trim (formerly Evolve e-4orce) has a starting price (MSRP) of $53,998. That’s a drop of $3,000 compared to the 2025 model year.

Beyond that, the SL FWD version (formerly Evolve FWD) and higher trims in the lineup get a $4,600 price decrease. Here’s the full pricing grid:

- 2026 Ariya SV FWD (63-kW battery) - $52,898 CAD

- 2026 Ariya SL e-4orce (63-kW battery) – $53,998

- 2026 Ariya SL FWD (87-kW battery) - $55,398

- 2026 Ariya SL+ e-4orce (87-kW battery) - $57,398

- 2026 Ariya Platinum+ e-4orce (87-kW battery) - $60,398

An exception

You’ll notice in that grid the entry-level model, the SV FWD, formerly the Engage. It bucks the trend: MSRP for the entry-level model was $49,998 for 2025; it climbs to $52,898 for 2026.

The grid also confirms that for the new model year, consumers continue to have the choice between a front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive model. Two battery capacities are also in the catalog, namely 63 and 87 kWh.

This isn't the only time the Nissan Ariya has made headlines lately. In fact, a few days ago, we learned the Japanese automaker has decided to pull the Ariya in the U.S. market. However, it remains available for the Canadian market.

Price drop comes as EV incentives have gotten fewer and less generous

The latest bit of Ariya news also comes a few days after the federal budget was tabled, which confirmed we won’t be seeing the return of EV incentives. Plus, in Quebec, the top market for the Ariya, we’re only weeks away from the current $4,000 incentive offered under the Roulez vert program being cut in half. Starting January 1st, the maximum subsidy will be reduced to $2,000.

