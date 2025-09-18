Nissan USA has made its decision: the Nissan Ariya will no longer be available in the United States starting in 2026. However, this decision will not affect the Canadian market, where the electric SUV will continue to be sold.

According to Didier Marsaud, Nissan Canada's Director of Corporate Communications, "This decision does not affect our market. The Nissan Ariya will continue to be sold here, imported directly from Japan."

Tariffs are to blame.

Nissan USA's decision to stop selling the Nissan Ariya is related to the international import tariffs that the U.S. government imposed on vehicles from Japan.

Although a recent agreement reduced these costs to 15%, sales of the SUV in the American market were insufficient to justify keeping it in the brand's lineup.

Automotive News in the United States reported the decision public after consulting an internal company memo.

Insufficient sales

According to available information, Nissan sold approximately 7,042 Ariya units in the U.S. during the second quarter of 2025, far behind gasoline models such as the Nissan Rogue (47,461 units sold) and the all-new Nissan Murano (9,526 units sold).

The discontinuation of government financial incentives and the abolition of subsidies for expanding the charging station network by authorities have significantly dampened enthusiasm for 100% electric models among Americans in recent months.

The situation in Canada is slightly different. Nissan announced sales of 1,680 Ariya units in the first two quarters of 2025, which is a 30.94% increase compared to 2024.

The Nissan Ariya has been on sale in North America since early 2022. It is available as a base front-wheel-drive model or an Evolve all-wheel-drive model, with a maximum electric range of 465 kilometers on a single charge. Currently, it is assembled at Nissan's plant in Tochigi, Japan.

Nissan also has a plant in Smyrna, Tennessee, where models such as the Nissan Leaf, Rogue, and all-new Murano are assembled.