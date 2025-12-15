Auto123 has learned that the Polestar 3 will indeed continue to be offered in Canada in 2026. There was doubt regarding that since Volvo announced last week that it will no longer sell its EX90 in the Great White North. The reason for that move was hardly surprising: Canadian retaliatory tariffs imposed by Canada on U.S.-built vehicles in response to similar U.S. tariffs.

Volvo builds the EX90 for North America at its Ridgefield plant near Charlestion, South Carolina. Rather than inflating the price for the Canadian market or modifying the supply source for consumers on this side of the border, the automaker decided to just remover the luxury electric SUV from its offering in Canada.

Given the close link between the Volvo EX90 and Polestar 3 models, there was reason to think the Polestar 3 might suffer the same fate in Canada. But Polestar Canada GM Hugues Bissonnette explained to Auto123 that “Volvo's decision is not related to Polestar Canada; we will continue to sell the Polestar 3 in Canada in 2026 as planned.”

Polestar 3 | Photo: Polestar

Production moves from China to U.S.

That said, Bissonnette also said that while “the Polestar 3 in 2025 was manufactured in China, production for the 2026 calendar is planned for Charleston in the United States.”

For the moment, the manufacturer only displays pricing for the 2025 model-year on its consumer website. It will be interesting to see, in the coming weeks, the impact that the change in manufacturing location will have on the Polestar 3's price range, in the context of the tariff war.

Given the 100-percent tax imposed on Chinese-made electric vehicles by the U.S., and by the Canadian government since October 1, 2024, the brand's decision to change the production location of its model is understandable.

For 2026, Polestar's portfolio includes only two models, the Polestar 3 and 4.