Polestar this week announced a partnership with two-time Olympic medalist Justine Dufour-Lapointe. As part of the collaboration, Dufour-Lapointe will drive the Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 EVs for her training and competition travel throughout the season. She will also participate in Polestar events and customer experiences across the country.

An exceptional athlete

Justine Dufour-Lapointe won gold in Sochi in 2014 and silver in PyeongChang in 2018 in moguls. Since then, she has reinvented herself in freeride, winning the Freeride World Tour champion title in 2023 and 2025, in addition to being named rookie of the year in 2023. Followed by more than 100,000 subscribers on Instagram, she inspires a new generation of athletes and adventurers.

Explains Dufour-Lapointe, “Polestar’s vision of performance with purpose resonates with me, as their vehicles reflect the same balance of precision and control that I strive for when competing. The Polestar 3 is an incredible vehicle to live with day-to-day, and a confidence-inspiring partner on my trips to the mountains, regardless of the weather conditions.”

| Photo: Polestar

Polestar looking to sharpen image in Canada

For Hugues Bissonnette, head of Polestar Canada, this collaboration is part of the brand's desire to strengthen its footprint in the country. Of Dufour-Lapointe, he said that “We are proud to support her journey and highlight how electric performance can fit seamlessly into an active Canadian lifestyle.”

The announcement this week comes at a key moment for Polestar, as the brand prepares to deliver the first units of the Polestar 4 in Canada by the end of November.