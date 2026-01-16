Montreal 2026: Volvo EX30 Cross Country Priced at $59,800

Montreal, QC - Volvo is debuting the new 2026 EX30 Cross Country in Canada at the Montreal Auto Show this week, and announced a Canadian starting price of $59,800 for the more-rugged variant of the EX30 EV.

Volvo considers Canada and particularly Quebec a key market for its small-but-slightly-rugged electric SUV, and it is hoping that the new EV will help reduce the sting of disappointment felt by many at the departure of the V60 Cross Country.

“Quebec is a key market for us as we continue to expand our electrified portfolio. The EX30 Cross Country brings together the design, safety and versatility our customers expect from Volvo, in a compact electric SUV well suited to a wide range of lifestyles. It matches the urban practicality and true off-road confidence that Quebecers are looking for.” - Matt Girgis, Managing Director of Volvo Canada

The compact-sized Cross Country is built based on the regular EX30, starting with the platform which is the same. But it adds a raised suspension and has higher ground clearance. It also features skid plates at the front and back and has black exterior accents sprinkled about.

The Volvo EX30 Cross Country delivers up to 365 km of range in ideal conditions, a bit less than the regular EX30 (407 km with the dual-motor configuration), but it’s no slouch in the power department: output is 422 hp, and it can speed from a stop to 100 km/h in as little as 3.6 seconds.

Incentives

With its starting price of $59,800, the EX30 Cross Country is eligible for a $5,000 rebate through the federal government's iZEV program. In several provinces, buyers are also eligible for a rebate of up to $4,000.

The 2026 Volvo EX30 Cross Country is available to order now at dealerships and online. It will be on display for the duration of the Montreal Auto Show, on now until January 25th.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers