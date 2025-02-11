Volvo Unveils EX30 Cross Country

A few days ago, Volvo teased a Cross Country variant of its new EX30 electric SUV. The official unveiling took place today, although the automaker remained stingy regarding detailed information about the variant.

Powertrain of the Volvo EX30 Cross Country

The model is based on the twin-motor, 4-wheel-drive version of the EX30. With that configuration, the model offers 422 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque. The range of that EX30, estimated at 402 km by Volvo, comes via a 69-kWh battery.

The Volvo EX30 Cross Country, three-quarters rear | Photo: Volvo

Design of the Volvo EX30 Cross Country

Aesthetically, the model presented is easily recognizable, but also distinguishable from the regular model, thanks to skid plates and optional 18-inch all-terrain tires. The new version is raised by 0.7 inches and features additional plastic protectors around the wheel arches.

Both front and rear feature contrasting dark grey body panels, further setting the model apart and reinforcing its particular character. The front panel even features a unique touch: the texture of a topographical engraving of the Kebnekaise mountain range, located in the Swedish Arctic.

The Volvo EX30 Cross Country, interior | Photo: Volvo

The Volvo EX30 Cross Country, seating | Photo: Volvo

Interior of the Volvo EX30 Cross Country

Inside the door panels, we find a design touch designed to resemble a type of granite stone native to Sweden.

The Cross Country Experience package will allow owners to add accessories such as a load carrier, a roof basket, the famed 18-inch off-road tires and mudguards.

Said Volvo boss Jim Rowan about the arrival of the new variant:

"We launched our first Cross Country car over 25 years ago, and this concept of durable and all-weather cars is core to the Volvo brand. In Sweden we face harsh winters, but we also like to make the most of them by getting out and exploring our amazing nature, even when it’s minus 20 Celsius outside. That’s why we want to deliver a fully rounded experience, not simply a car, to our EX30 Cross Country customers.” - Jim Rowan, Volvo Cars’ CEO

Further details are forthcoming, including pricing for the Canadian variant. The base version of the regular EX30 starts at $57,388 in Canada.

The Volvo EX30 Cross Country, front | Photo: Volvo

The Volvo EX30 Cross Country, in profile | Photo: Volvo

The Volvo EX30 Cross Country, front end | Photo: Volvo

The Volvo EX30 Cross Country, dashboard | Photo: Volvo

The Volvo EX30 Cross Country, cargo area | Photo: Volvo

The Volvo EX30 Cross Country, rear, taillights | Photo: Volvo