2027 Audi Q9: The Biggest Audi SUV Yet

Audi is expanding its lineup upward with the new Q9, a full-size three-row SUV. Longer and more spacious than the Q7, it’s set to compete with rival luxury heavyweights like the Mercedes-Benz GLS and BMW X7.

The Q9 measures 5,310 mm long, 2,210 mm wide and 1,810 mm tall, with a wheelbase of 3,140 mm, making it the largest vehicle ever marketed by Audi. The model will be assembled in Bratislava, Slovakia.

“The Audi Q9 is the new flagship model in our portfolio. With our first large full-size SUV, we are strengthening the brand’s premium positioning,” said Audi CEO Gernot Döllner.

| Photo: Audi

| Photo: Audi

Seating for up to seven on board

The Q9 comes standard with three rows of seats to accommodate up to seven occupants. A six-seat configuration featuring two power-adjustable individual captain's chairs in the second row will also be offered.

The rear seatbacks are power-folding, while an access mechanism eases entry to the third row even with a child seat installed in the second row.

Audi is also introducing power automatic doors, a first for the brand. Sensors can pause their movement if an obstacle is detected.

| Photo: Audi

Additionally, the Q9 receives the largest panoramic glass roof ever installed in an Audi, spanning more than 1.5 sq m.

Up front, the dashboard houses a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 14.5-inch central touchscreen and a 12.3-inch display for the front passenger. The infotainment system runs on Android Automotive OS, integrating Audi’s voice assistant alongside ChatGPT.

| Photo: Audi

| Photo: Audi

Powertrain of the 2027 Audi Q9

In Germany, the Q9 will initially be offered with a 3.0L V6 turbodiesel engine producing 299 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque. It’s paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, an 8-speed automatic transmission and, of course, quattro all-wheel drive.

A 245-hp version will also be sold in select European markets. Take note, however, that Audi has yet to confirm the powertrains that will be offered in Canada. This one might not make the trip across the ocean.

The Q9 features an adaptive air suspension as standard equipment. Four-wheel steering, capable of turning the rear wheels by up to five degrees, will also be available.

Among the featured tech is a Level 2 hands-free driving system capable of operating at speeds up to 130 km/h on approved highways. Audi points out that this function will be available in Canada and the U.S.

| Photo: Audi

2027 Audi Q9 – Availability and pricing

Order books for the Q9 are now open in Europe. Starting price for the big SUV is set at 108,400 euros in Germany, with first deliveries scheduled for November 2026. Details regarding its Canadian market release will be communicated at a later date.

| Photo: Audi

| Photo: Audi

| Photo: Audi

| Photo: Audi

| Photo: Audi