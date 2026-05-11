2027 Audi Q9: A First Look at the Interior

Munich, Germany — It’s been known for some time that Audi was preparing a new SUV. The Q9, the brand's first full-size model, will launch officially on July 29, 2026. Ahead of that, the company provided us with a first good look at one of the most important aspects of its vehicle: the cabin. And the least we can say is that the engineers in Ingolstadt spared no effort.

There’s good reason for that too. For Audi, the Q9 is not just an SUV. It’s a statement. Said Gernot Döllner, CEO of Audi, “With the Q9, Vorsprung durch Technik is increasingly defined by the onboard experience.” Indeed, in the full-size luxury SUV segment, what happens inside matters as much as, if not more than, what happens under the hood.

What’s also clear, in this particular case, is that Audi is specifically targeting the North American market with its Q9.

| Photo: D.Rufiange

Space and exclusivity

The Q9 sets new standards for space. A seven-seat configuration is available, featuring simplified access to the third row and individual power-folding backrests. For those who prioritize comfort over volume, a six-seat configuration is also offered, which entails captain’s chairs in the middle row. Those seats are, of course, heated and ventilated.

Up front, the seats also offer ventilation in addition to a massage function; overall, we’re talking a level of comfort worthy of business class.

In the third row, often where the best of intentions fall apart, space is decent and comfort is adequate.

| Photo: D.Rufiange

| Photo: D.Rufiange

In the third row, often where the best of intentions fall apart, space is decent and comfort is adequate. It's easy to imagine a one-hour drive without much suffering, especially since passengers enjoy their own dedicated ventilation for optimal comfort.

Doors that open themselves

For the first time on an Audi vehicle, all doors can be operated electrically. This can be done via the key, the myAudi app, the multimedia system, the brake pedal or the seatbelt buckle. Take your pick. Yes, the doors can be opened without being touched. Once on board, pressing the brake pedal closes the driver's door. The same happens when you buckle your seatbelt.

Rest assured, if an object is detected, the door stops opening. Furthermore, they don’t, when opened automatically, open to their full extent — more like to about 80 percent of full capability. The vehicle also detects approaching pedestrians and cyclists. We were assured everything has been thought through and tested.

We shall see how this holds up in winter with the accumulation of road salt and the cold. It’s worth noting that this ‘hands-free’ door feature is an option; it’s one we might personally leave off the checklist, if we’re being honest.

| Photo: D.Rufiange

An intelligent panoramic roof

Another remarkable feature is the panoramic sunroof. Measuring about 1.5 sq m, it’s composed of nine segments, each individually controllable, and which you can make opaque at the touch of a button. The laminated glass blocks more than 99.5 percent of UV rays. When the vehicle is parked, the roof automatically switches to opaque mode and returns to its previous setting upon startup.

In the high-end version, 84 LEDs illuminate the roof in one of 30 available colours, coordinated with the ambient lighting.

| Photo: D.Rufiange

| Photo: D.Rufiange

Sound and light

Audi gives the Q9 a Bang & Olufsen sound system that can, in its most upscale version, provide a 4D experience. What is the fourth dimension, in this case? It involves seat vibrations via actuators, synchronized with the rhythm of the music. It’s entertaining, for sure, though put on some heavy metal and it might a little “too” entertaining – you’ll be shaking like a leaf. What’s the opposite of zen?

Also, an LED light strip even spans the entire width of the cabin and synchronizes with the music, changing color based on the album art of the track playing.

Most appealing about the setup is the integration of the speakers into a design that looks like anything but a speaker. A nice touch.

| Photo: D.Rufiange

Storage and connectivity

In the centre console, there are two wireless chargers equipped with magnets to hold your phone in place. In the trunk, an aluminum rail system allows for securing luggage. A roof rack is included as standard with the standard roof bars, a detail worth noting.

The overriding takeaway is the quality. The materials, their richness, the layouts and the rigour applied to the assembly are impeccable.

We had the opportunity to see the full Q9, but we cannot tell you more until July 29, the date of its global premiere. However, this first glimpse gives us a clear idea of what to expect.

| Photo: D.Rufiange

| Photo: D.Rufiange

| Photo: D.Rufiange

| Photo: D.Rufiange

| Photo: D.Rufiange

| Photo: D.Rufiange