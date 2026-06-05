2027 Dodge Durango: 3rd Gen Still Going After 17 Years

Launched in 2010 for the 2011 model-year, the third generation of the Dodge Durango continues into 2027 for a 17th year.

2027 Dodge Durango – What’s new?

Long in the tooth it may be, but a few updates are being made to Dodge's three-row midsize SUV for the upcoming year. For one, the colour palette is enhanced by the addition of the Pitch Black hue.

The GT Hemi model receives a new Brass Monkey package. This includes black "345" fender badges with brass-coloured accents as well as 20 x 8-inch and 20 x 10-inch Brass Monkey wheels.

|

The 2027 Durango R/T 392 Plus gets new Nappa leather-trimmed bucket seats, leather-wrapped door armrests and centre console lid, heated first- and second-row seats, ventilated front seats, a power sunroof and black roof rails with integrated crossbars.

The new Blacktop Redline package includes Redline dual racing stripes, Crypto Sweep interior trim, 20 x 10-inch Y-Spoke forged wheels, Nappa leather and suede performance seats and a performance front lower splitter.

Finally, the SRT Hellcat variant of the 2027 Durango offers the following new features: a six-passenger configuration with black Nappa leather and suede seats, and forged wheel options including machined Y-Spoke and Foreshadow Y-Spoke.

| Photo: Dodge

2027 Durango: Reducing the risk of theft?

Clearly aware that some of its vehicles are highly prized by thieves, the Dodge brand has integrated an extra feature into the Durango. The goal is to reduce the risk of theft.

Indeed, the entire 2027 Durango lineup is equipped with a digital deadbolt security feature. According to the manufacturer, this "security update aims to reduce unauthorized key pairing and key fob duplication."

Up to 14 million ways to customize it

"The Dodge Durango continues to gain popularity heading into the 2027 model year," said Matt McAlear, Dodge brand CEO. "The 2027 Dodge Durango defines what a three-row performance SUV should be — with best-in-class towing capacity, segment-exclusive V8 performance and the unmatched power of the 710-hp supercharged Durango SRT Hellcat. The Durango remains the ultimate three-row muscle SUV, now offering more than 14 million ways to customize your vehicle."

| Photo: Dodge

| Photo: Dodge